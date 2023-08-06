Samsung Galaxy M12 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M12 Samsung Galaxy M12 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M12 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M12 now with free delivery.