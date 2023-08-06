 Samsung Galaxy M12 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M12 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M12 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy M12 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M12 is Rs.10,490 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M12 is Rs.10,490 on amazon.in.


Samsung Galaxy M12 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • 02h 08m 17s
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
  • 6000 mAh
  • Up to 58 Hours(4G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 58 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • No
  • F2.0
  • S5KGM2, ISOCELL Plus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 75.9 mm
  • 221 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • Black, Blue, White
  • 9.7 mm
  • 164 mm
Display
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes with notch
  • PLS TFT LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 81.95 %
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • March 17, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • Samsung One UI
  • Yes
  • Galaxy M12
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.19 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
  • LPDDR4X
  • 36.0 s
  • 4 GB
  • 8 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
  • Mali-G52 MP1
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 48 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Samsung Galaxy M12 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M12 in India?

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India at 10,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M12?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M12?

What is the Samsung Galaxy M12 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy M12 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy M12