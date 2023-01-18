 Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J7

    Samsung Galaxy J7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J7 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy J7 price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy J7 is Rs.12,279 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F1.9
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 78.6 mm
    • 171 grams
    • 7.5 mm
    • 152.4 mm
    • Black, Gold, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • Super AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • 69.46 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • July 16, 2015 (Official)
    • Galaxy J7
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.571 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1.5 GB
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 11.6 GB
    • 16 GB
    Samsung Galaxy J7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J7 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J7 price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J7?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J7?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J7 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy J7