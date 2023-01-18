 Samsung Galaxy A03 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A03 64GB

    Samsung Galaxy A03 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A03 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A03 64GB now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A03 64GB price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A03 64GB is Rs.11,199 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A03 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 196 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.1 mm
    • 75.9 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red
    • 164.2 mm
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes with notch
    • 81.85 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 20:9
    General
    • Samsung
    • No
    • February 25, 2022 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy A03 64GB
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • 12 nm
    • Unisoc T606
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A03 64gb