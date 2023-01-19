 Ssky X2 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    SSKY X2 Pro

    SSKY X2 Pro

    SSKY X2 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on SSKY X2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy SSKY X2 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,199
    16 GB
    6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Ssky X2 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • Iris Purple, Earth Blue
    Display
    • 171 ppi
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • TFT
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • December 13, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • SSKY
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • X2 Pro
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Ssky X2 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Ssky X2 Pro in India?

    Ssky X2 Pro price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Ssky X2 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Ssky X2 Pro?

    How long does the Ssky X2 Pro last?

    What is the Ssky X2 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Ssky X2 Pro Waterproof?

    Ssky X2 Pro