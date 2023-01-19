 Swipe Elite 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Swipe Phones Swipe Elite 2

    Swipe Elite 2

    Swipe Elite 2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,666 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1900 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Elite 2 from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Elite 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26859/heroimage/swipe-elite-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26859/images/Design/swipe-elite-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26859/images/Design/swipe-elite-2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26859/images/Design/swipe-elite-2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,666
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    1900 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,666
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    8 MP
    1900 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Elite 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 1900 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 1900 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 245 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Elite 2
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • November 8, 2015 (Official)
    • Swipe
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Swipe Elite 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Elite 2 in India?

    Swipe Elite 2 price in India at 4,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Elite 2?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Elite 2?

    What is the Swipe Elite 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Elite 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Swipe Elite 2