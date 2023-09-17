Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-powered cameras, celebs turn to AI to battle deepfakes, and much more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-powered cameras, celebs turn to AI to battle deepfakes, and much more

AI Roundup: AI-powered cameras to tackle poaching in Madhya Pradesh, Indian American philanthropists shine on TIME100 AI list for social impact and more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2023, 21:03 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 17. (Pexels)

AI-powered cameras to tackle poaching in Madhya Pradesh; Indian American philanthropists shine on TIME100 AI list for social impact; AI outperforms Humans in designing efficient city layouts; Indian entrepreneur's AI start-up transforming service booking- this and much more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI-powered cameras to tackle poaching in Madhya Pradesh

Wildlife officials in Madhya Pradesh are testing AI-powered camera traps to combat poaching. The Kanha-Pench corridor experiments have successfully captured poachers on camera, which is aiding in convictions, the Hindu reports. Unlike traditional cameras, the slim TrailGuard AI cameras can discreetly blend into the forest, with embedded software allowing them to capture specific species or humans. They can transmit pictures within 30 seconds if near cellphone towers or take up to 10 minutes if out of range. Also read: Slack CEO Lidiane Jones is ready to ride AI wave

2. Indian American philanthropists shine on TIME100 AI list for social impact

Several Indian Americans have earned a place on TIME Magazine's inaugural TIME100 AI list, which celebrates AI leaders working towards social good. Sunil Wadhwani and Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, renowned entrepreneurs and philanthropists, have won accolades for their transformative AI work through Wadhwani AI, a non-profit institute they established in 2018. They have committed $60 million to this project, aiming to deploy AI solutions that benefit underserved communities in developing countries, according to a TOI report.

3. AI outperforms Humans in designing efficient city layouts, study finds

Researchers from Tsinghua University in China have shown that artificial intelligence can outperform humans in designing efficient city layouts. Their AI system, trained for just two days, generated urban plans that surpassed human designs by 50% in metrics such as access to services, green spaces, and traffic levels, according to a ScienceAlert report. This innovation has the potential to accelerate the realisation of the 15-minute city concept, improving urban planning and sustainability.

4. Indian entrepreneur's AI start-up transforming service booking

Anuj Gupta's start-up, GreenVan, is gaining global investor attention for its innovative conversational AI software. It allows users to book services like plumbers and electricians via WhatsApp, aiming to revolutionise online task booking. Gupta's personal struggle to find reliable tradespeople when relocating to the UK inspired the platform. With a fragmented market, GreenVan taps into a potentially lucrative $120 billion industry, PTI reported.

5. Celebrities turn to AI to safeguard their digital likeness

Celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Tom Hanks, and Paris Hilton, are reportedly using Metaphysic AI's Metaphysic Pro tool to protect their digital likeness from deepfake misuse, according to a Decrypt report. This technology allows public figures to scan and store their characteristics in a database, maintaining control over their image and voice data. While Hollywood talent firm Creative Artists Agency is involved, representatives for these celebrities have declined to comment on their use of the technology.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 21:03 IST
