 ChatGPT maker OpenAI is developing a ‘Media Manager’ tool for content creators- Details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News ChatGPT maker OpenAI is developing a ‘Media Manager’ tool for content creators- Details

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is developing a ‘Media Manager’ tool for content creators- Details

OpenAI is developing a tool called “Media Manager” which will give power to content creators to select how their data will be used to train AI systems, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 09:13 IST
ChatGPT maker OpenAI is developing a ‘Media Manager’ tool for content creators- Details
OpenAI announced the development of a machine learning-based tool for content creators. (AFP)

In a new move, OpenAI will give content creators the power to manage how their content will be used in training generative AI systems. This will be done by OpenAI's new “Media Manager” tool, enabling creators to have control over how they want to include their work in AI research. The tool is also expected to include several choices and features for the creator to include or exclude their work for AI system training. Know more about OpenAI's Media Manager tool.

What is the Media Manager tool and how it works?

According to OpenAI's blog post, the Media Manager tool will be designed for creators and content owners, allowing them to specify the company on how they want to showcase or use their content for training AI systems and for AI research. OpenAI highlighted that developing such a first-of-a-kind tool will require “ cutting-edge machine learning research.” The tool will be developed with capabilities to spot copyrighted text, images, audio, and video. As for now, the Media Manager tool is under development and it is expected to be ready by 2025.

OpenAI also said that it is collaborating with creators, content owners and regulators to successfully develop Media Manager which aligns with their requirements and preferences. Additionally, OpenAI plans to add more personalised features to the tool gradually after its official release.

Over the years, OpenAI has been in the limelight due to speculation about how it trains its AI systems. The company has specified that it uses publicly available data from the web, Proprietary data from data partnerships, and user feedback to train its systems and tools. The company has also partnered with news agencies such as Financial Times, Le Monde, Prisa Media, Axel Springer and others to provide its users with the right facts about news and current happenings. Now, this new tool may bring legitimacy to how the company will utilise content from creators around the world by giving them the power to choose what they want to share for AI system training.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 09:13 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch dark side of social media: how tiktok star ava majury was almost killed earning money online hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks microsoft readies new ai model to compete with google, openai, the information reports big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks wow! facebook messenger to alert you if anyone takes screenshot of your chat like snapchat
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Summer Heat Event announced, check rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab new outfits, weapon skin, diamonds, more
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!

Best Deals For You

WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
smartwatches for kids
Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device
After OnePlus, Mobile retailers in South India are now angry with Poco- Here’s all details
After OnePlus, Mobile retailers in South India are now angry with Poco- Here’s all details
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
WhatsApp launches Passkeys for iPhone users- Here’s how it works and all details
WhatsApp launches Passkeys for iPhone users- Here’s how it works and all details

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets