Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-powered tour guides to AI robot CEO, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-powered tour guides to AI robot CEO, and more

AI Roundup: Filipino travellers embrace AI-powered tour guides for trip planning; Waitrose harnesses AI to make Japanese recipes; AI robot CEO rolled out at Dictador, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2023, 21:55 IST
Icon
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch: Check exclusive Croma deals
image caption
1/6 iPhone 15 Series and Apple Watches: Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, generating significant anticipation among consumers. (AFP)
Artificial Intelligence
2/6 Pre-Order Date: Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series commenced on September 15 at 5:30 PM IST. Exclusive Croma Deals: Croma, the electronics retailer, offers attractive discounts and promotions for those looking to purchase the new iPhones. (Apple)
Artificial Intelligence
3/6 Pre-Booking Details: Interested buyers can pre-book the iPhone 15 series and the new Apple Watches for a minimal fee of Rs. 2000 at Croma stores. (AP)
Artificial Intelligence
4/6 Unique Offer for Mumbai, Pune, and Surat: Customers in Mumbai, Pune, and Surat have a chance to win tickets for Croma Cruise Control 4.0 with the pre-booking of iPhone 15 models between September 15 and September 18. (Apple)
image caption
5/6 Finance Schemes: Croma offers finance schemes, including no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months, making the iPhones more accessible. buyers can also enjoy a 10 percent discount on selected Apple accessories, AppleCare+, and Protect+ plans during pre-booking. Pre-booking is open until September 21. (Apple)
Artificial Intelligence
6/6 Exchange Offers: Buyers can benefit from exchange offers, receiving up to Rs. 6000 off and a Rs. 5000 cashback based on the value and condition of their old smartphones. (REUTERS)
Artificial Intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 24. (Pixabay)

Filipino travellers embrace AI-powered tour guides for trip planning; Waitrose uses AI to make successful Japanese food products menu; Polish Drinks Company appoints AI robot 'Mika' as experimental CEO; AI-generated naked child images shock Spanish town - this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Filipino travellers embrace AI-powered tour guides for trip planning

Filipino travellers like Anne Real, 35, are turning to AI tools for crafting travel plans. Anne uses ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, to create her travel itineraries. She found out about it through the Hangout Buddies online travel community group. ChatGPT serves as a helpful starting point, and Anne can easily customise suggestions by simply messaging her preferences. Others like Ric also praise ChatGPT's efficiency, though some caution about its accuracy. Edel San prefers Google's Bard for travel tips, emphasising the need for specific questions to get accurate answers, according to a Philstar Global report.

2. Waitrose uses AI to make successful Japanese food product menu

Waitrose's new Japanese menu, featuring dishes like chicken karaage and prawn gyoza, owes their creation to Tastewise, an AI platform. By analysing menus, social media, and online recipes, this AI technology identifies food trends, aiding retailers in predicting future consumer preferences, The Guardian reported. While AI's presence in the food industry has doubled since 2017, it offers valuable insights for businesses aiming to stay ahead of ever-evolving consumer tastes, bypassing the need for traditional market research methods.

3. AI-generated naked child images shock Spanish town

A Spanish town, Almendralejo, is reeling from the shock of AI-generated naked images of young local girls circulating on social media. According to a BBC report, these images were created by processing fully clothed photos from the girls' social media accounts through an application that generates nude imagery. Over 20 girls aged 11 to 17 have reported being victims of this in or near Almendralejo. Police are investigating, with reports of local boys involved in creating and sharing these images. The incident has had a horrifying impact on the victims, with some becoming quite apprehensive, even reclusive.

4. India's Attorney General pushes for nationwide hybrid hearings and AI integration in legal sector

India's Attorney General, R. Venkataramani, advocates widespread adoption of the hybrid (virtual + physical) hearings across the country, emphasising the need for government investment and innovation. He views Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a natural extension of human intelligence and believes that the legal profession is prepared for such technology, provided misconceptions are addressed. Venkataramani welcomed foreign law firms in India, as he saw mutual benefit and wholesome competition that will eventually level the playing field, according to a CNBC TV18 report

5. Polish Drinks company appoints AI robot 'Mika' as experimental CEO

Polish drinks company Dictador has appointed an AI robot named 'Mika' as its 'experimental' CEO. While humans handle major decisions like hiring and firing, Mika's role is primarily centred on selecting artists for custom bottle designs and strategic planning. The move is seen as a bold and revolutionary step by Dictador, with the robot relying on data analysis and an absence of personal bias to make decisions in the company's best interests, according to the TOI report.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 21:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon