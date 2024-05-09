OpenAI developing a tool to spot deepfakes and AI-generated images- Check details

On social media, we come across several photos and videos which are too good to be true or in many cases shocking. In some instances, we just pass right through an image without even realising that it's a deepfake. In such cases, many become the victim of fake news and they start to become trending due to multiple shares. Therefore, to tackle deepfakes and misinformation, ChatGPT maker OpenAI announced the development of a tool for content authenticity and spotting AI-generated images.

OpenAI's tool to spot deepfakes and AI-generated images

According to the OpenAI blog post, the company will develop a tool for tracking and detecting artificially generated images. The goal of developing such a tool is to educate the people of AI-generate content and avoid cases of deepfakes. OpenAI is collaborating with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) committee, which makes clear labels for AI-generated content. OpenAI said, “As generated audiovisual content becomes more common, we believe it will be increasingly important for society as a whole to embrace new technology and standards that help people understand the tools used to create the content they find online.”

The new tool will be integrated with OpenAI's image generation tool, Dall-E 3. Notably the tool will provide information related to how the content was developed along with the origin of an image. Additionally, artistically generated content from OpenAI's tool will also consist of an invisible tamper-resistant watermark. The tool is expected to provide 98 percent accuracy with Dall-E-generated images and 5 to 10 percent from other image generation tools such as Midjourney or Adobe Firefly. Therefore, the tool will merely not work for other image generation tools, making it less useful. However, it is the first step and showcases the company's effort to combat deepfakes and misinformation spreading online.

Reportedly, OpenAI has made the tool available to a very limited audience and it has invited research labs and research-based journalism nonprofit organisations to test the tool and provide their feedback before the wide rollout. Such AI detection tools can enable individuals to spot deepfakes generated of of politicians and celebrities.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!