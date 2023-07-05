Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: From detection industry to Bollywood villains, AI does it all

AI Roundup: These are some of the most interesting news about artificial intelligence. A study has revealed that more than 40 lakh phone numbers in India were obtained using fake documents.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 21:54 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 5. (Pexels)
Today was a big day in the artificial intelligence space. The Indian government has been using AI for various purposes, one of them being a language platform called Bhashini, which is aimed to remove linguistic barriers. PM Narendra Modi pitched the AI platform to members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and said he'd be happy to share it. Within the nation, a recent study by the Union Ministry of Communications, where AI was extensively used, it was found that more than 40 lakh phone numbers in the country were obtained using fake documents. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Study finds lakhs of phone numbers were acquired illegally

A report by the Indian Express has shared the findings from a recent study conducted using AI by the Union Ministry of Communications where 87.85 crore mobile connections were analyzed across India. The study revealed that among them, 40.87 lakh (0.47%) of the phone numbers were obtained using fake documents.

K Rajaraman, secretary from the Ministry of Communications sent out an internal communication to Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all states and Union Territories on Tuesday where it was stated that among the 40.87 lakh fake phone numbers, 38 lakh have been discontinued.

As many as 44,582 Point of Sales (PoS) telecom services were found to be involved in selling such connections. Addressing the issue, the study stated, “The DoT has identified and blacklisted the 44,582 PoS of telecom service providers. However, only 181 FIRs have been registered across India covering only 1,575 fraudulent PoS of the total offenders”.

AI detection industry is witnessing a boom

A small consequence of the generative AI boom has been felt in the AI detection industry which is also undergoing a boom of its own. A report by The Guardian has highlighted that ChatGPT like AI continues to have a big impact on education as students take its help to submit assignments and write college essays. As a result, many new tools are emerging that claim to be capable of detecting the writing style of an AI.

Two helpful tips shared by people working in the field is that a tell-tale sign of AI-generated content is the usage of too many “the”. Another sign is that the sentences have an anti-style indicating a lack of human flair and unnecessary perplexity of words.

Center for Ophthalmic AI launched in New York

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York has launched the Center for Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence and Human Health, one of the first for the US. The Center is dedicated to advancing AI in the field of ophthalmology (eye care specialization), a report said.

AI will be used in diagnostics, trainee and physician education, research, and more.

AI can create 400 bn pounds in economic value

Google's annual Economic Impact Report titled Unlocking the AI-powered opportunity in the UK has stated, “AI-powered innovation could create over £400 billion in economic value for the UK economy by 2030”.

The report also highlighted that AI can help improve productivity gains, saving the average worker in the UK over 100 hours a year. It can also help develop assistive technologies that can help over 1 million people with disabilities at work.

Assam Police asks AI to reimagine famous Bollywood villains as cybercriminals

Assam Police shared multiple AI-generated images where it reimagined iconic Bollywood villains as cyber criminals. Sharing the tweet, the official account of Assam Police said, “So, we asked AI to (re)imagine Iconic Bollywood Villians as Cyber Criminals. Reply if you can identify these bad guys of the Bollywood”.

The images showcased Bollywood villains such as Gabbar Singh, Mogambo, Shaakal, and Prem Chopra.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 21:54 IST
