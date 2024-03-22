5 Things about AI you may have missed today: GenAI to transform healthcare in India, UN backs safe AI use, more

AI roundup: While multiple sectors have been integrating AI into their products, a new study highlights that generative AI has the potential to revamp the healthcare sector in India. It is predicted to improve efficiency in how doctors provide treatment. In other news, the UN General Assembly encourages the safe use of AI which will also benefit sustainable development. Know about more such AI news today.

UN backs the safe development and use of AI

UN General Assembly today adopted a resolution backed by India to promote the “safe, secure and trustworthy" use of AI tools. An ANI report quoted US Vice President Kamala Harris as saying, “Historic step toward establishing clear international norms for AI and for fostering safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems. This resolution establishes a path forward on AI where every country can both seize the promise and manage the risks of AI.”

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S22 series to get Galaxy AI boost

2. India's healthcare system to be transformed with the help of generative AI, says study

The use of generative AI has been a boon for many industries. However, a recent PwC India study reported that the technology holds the ability to completely transform the healthcare system in India. It said, “GenAI can augment advanced analytics and provide intelligent human-like insights to facilitate clinical recommendations and targeted interventions to improve patient outcomes and affordability,” according to PTI report.

Also read: Microsoft introduces first-ever AI PCs

3. Samsung introduces AI and hyper-connectivity for Indian consumers.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division Jong-Hee (JH) Han visited Samsung BKC at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai. A press release quoted Han as saying, “AI will enable connected technologies to improve people's daily lives while always remaining non-intrusive and in the background. With our model of open collaboration, we want to bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all our consumers.”

4. Edtech company providing AI-related courses for professionals

The edtech companies have been actively investing in AI-centric courses to upskill their workforce. Currently, edtech companies are experiencing a 500 percent increase in demand for such courses. Tech companies are encouraging employees to gain more knowledge in AI and be AI-aware in every way. Mohan Kannegal - CEO of India and APAC (Consumer) at Emeritus, said, “ This surge isn't merely about numbers, however, it signifies a fundamental shift in how individuals and businesses are adopting AI in order to modernise their business operations and gain a competitive edge in the swiftly evolving business landscape,” according to a Moneycontrol report.

Also read: Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives

5. Cognizant and Google Cloud collaborate to improve software development productivity

Cognizant and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to improve software development and delivery. The company will be utilizing Gemini for Google Cloud which will allow employees to use the tool for software development assistance. Additionally, Cognizant will also use the Google AI tool for internal purposes to improve productivity and operational efficiency, according to a press release.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!