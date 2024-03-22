 Samsung Galaxy S22 series to get Galaxy AI boost, but there’s a catch; Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to get Galaxy AI boost, but there’s a catch; Know what’s coming

Samsung is experimenting to bring Galaxy AI features to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series but there could be a catch, as per the Samsung President.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 14:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 series
Hopes for Galaxy AI features to come to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have risen. (Amazon)

With the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the South Korean smartphone maker unveiled Galaxy AI, a suite of AI features that aim to elevate the smartphone experience. The company also highlighted that AI features will arrive with its latest devices, while rumours also speculated regarding existing smartphones getting it, namely the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Now a new report claims that Samsung may eventually include Galaxy AI features in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. However, the process is still under consideration as if the hardware will be able to support the on-device AI features or not. Know what Samsung is saying about AI features in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Galaxy AI features to Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung is reported to be considering integrating Galaxy AI features into the Galaxy S22 series. Earlier the company was unsure about the hardware capabilities of the Exynos 2200 chipset which powers the Galaxy S22 series. According to a Naver report, Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics, said in a statement that they are reviewing if the Galaxy AI feature would support older Samsung models, including the Galaxy S22 series. As of now, some of the Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, Note Assist, and Browsing Assist will be seen in the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Roh said, “Galaxy AI is aiming for ‘hybrid AI' that combines not only cloud-based AI but also on-device AI technology that is greatly affected by hardware performance. To do on-device AI, a lot of efforts are needed but resources and efforts are being invested, We are conducting a lot of review on the previous models.” 

Therefore, Samsung is making no promises and is only experimenting with the power of AI for older hardware devices. However, now there might be a little hope for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series users but again their no assured guarantee provided by Samsung. Now, we will have to wait and see what Samsung is planning for older devices in terms of bringing AI features.

