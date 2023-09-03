Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google lacks AI advantage, AI makes waves in medical field, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google lacks AI advantage, AI makes waves in medical field, and more

AI Roundup: Lack of AI transparency in welfare claims leads to contempt of court warning for UK government, AI's role in locating missing children and much more today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 19:16 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 3. (Pexels)

Lack of AI transparency in welfare claims leads to contempt of court warning for UK government; AI has been deployed in locating children missing for 40 years during Argentina's military dictatorship; Meghalaya's Scenic Umaim lake benefits from artificial intelligence in waste management; Google's 25th anniversary marks its pursuit of an AI-focused future- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Lack of AI transparency in welfare claims

The UK government faces potential contempt of court charges if it does not improve transparency regarding its use of AI in welfare claim assessments, the Guardian reported. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has increasingly employed AI to detect fraud in universal credit claims, but has been criticized for secrecy. Child poverty advocates are concerned about the impact on children if benefits are suspended due to decisions made by AI. Information Commissioner John Edwards warned the DWP to clarify its information release terms within 35 days or face legal consequences.

2. AI's role in locating missing children

Argentinian publicist Santiago Barros is using artificial intelligence to create images of what children who disappeared during the country's military dictatorship might look like as adults today. He shares these images on an Instagram account named "iabuelas," a combination of "artificial intelligence" (IA) and "grandmother" (abuela). The project aims to raise awareness and assist those who may have doubts about their origins, shedding light on the efforts of groups like the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo in locating these missing children, according to an AP report.

3. Meghalaya's Scenic Umaim lake benefits from AI

The Meghalaya government is combating its waste issue with AI technology. The state has deployed an AI-powered robotic boat at Umaim Lake, a tourist attraction. As per an Indiatimes report, this unmanned, battery-powered boat can collect up to 15 liters of oil and 200 kilograms of floating debris daily. It operates autonomously or via remote control and charges its batteries with solar panels. The initiative is part of the Smart Village program, collaborating with the Smart Village movement to enhance waste management efficiency.

4. Google's 25th anniversary marks its pursuit of an AI-focused future

Google, turning 25, has evolved immensely from its origins as a search engine. It now faces the challenge of maintaining its dominance in the AI field, amid concerns it may have fallen behind competitors. Despite its diverse tech ventures,Google has also had its share of discontinued projects. A leaked memo suggests the company lacks an AI advantage needed to lead the race, according to a BBC report.

5. Clinical decision-making accuracy demonstrated by AI

A recent study by Mass General Brigham revealed that ChatGPT is approximately 72% accurate in medical decision-making, including diagnosing and deciding on care. While some critics question AI's clinical relevance, Dr. Marc Siegel of NYU Medicine supports AI but advises doctors to maintain control. The study, published in the Journal of Internet Medical Research, assessed ChatGPT's performance on 36 clinical scenarios from the Merck manual. Accuracy ranged from 60% to 72%, with the highest accuracy (77%) in final diagnoses but lower accuracy (60%) in differential diagnoses and clinical management decisions (68%), Fox Business reported.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 19:15 IST
