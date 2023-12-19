5 things about AI you may have missed today: India preparing AI regulations, IBM’s AI acquisition, more

Today, December 19, has turned out to be an important day for artificial intelligence, especially for India. The government has announced that it has commenced the process of formulating regulations on AI to foster development, protection, and innovation in this space. In other news, IBM has revealed its plans to acquire StreamSets and webMethods platforms of Software AG for a total of 2.3 billion dollars in a bid to improve its own AI offerings. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Indian government preparing AI regulations

The Indian government has initiated the process of formulating regulations for AI to promote development, protection, and innovation in the field, reported PTI. The Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S. Krishnan, announced this during an international conference in Kolkata. Additionally, the government is exploring the possibility of a second version of the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) to concentrate on ancillary development within the semiconductor supply ecosystem. Krishnan mentioned that the government is actively working on the AI regulations and is considering global insights in the process.

"The government is already engaged in working on AI data and regulation. There are ongoing discussions within the government about AI data and its regulation," officials said.

IBM to acquire AI platforms

IBM plans to buy Software AG's StreamSets and webMethods platforms for 2.3 billion dollars, aiming to strengthen its artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud offerings, as per a report by Fox Business. The acquired platforms form Software AG's Super iPaaS, serving over 1,500 clients globally. StreamSets will enhance data ingestion for IBM's AI platform, WatsonX, and webMethods will provide additional integration and API tools for clients in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

"Together with IBM's watsonx AI and data platform, as well as its application modernization, data fabric and IT automation products, StreamSets and webMethods will help clients unlock the full potential of their applications and data," said senior vice president of software and chief commercial officer at IBM, Rob Thomas.

Singapore-based Atomionics rolls out AI tech

Singapore-based startup Atomionics has introduced its technology, utilizing gravity and AI, to identify ore bodies, according to a report by Reuters. The company believes this approach can reduce costs and accelerate mineral project development. Atomionics has secured contracts with three major mining companies to locate ore bodies essential for the energy transition. The technology, named Gravio, employs a "virtual drill" to collect and analyze data, with the mining companies expected to complete this process early next year, according to CEO Sahil Tapiawala.

"We are actively deploying for critical minerals, so specifically copper, nickel, zinc," Tapiawala said. The technology is being introduced in Australia and the US.

Gurugram hospital introduces AI device to treat pulmonary embolism

According to a report by ANI, a private hospital in Gurugram has introduced the Penumbra Lightning 12 F Catheter, an AI-driven device innovating selective clot removal in endovascular procedures. The hospital, the first in India to adopt this technology, has successfully treated 25 cases of pulmonary embolism since July 2023. The AI-powered technology minimizes blood loss, thereby reducing complications like anemia, and contributes to expedited patient recovery.

The Penumbra Lightning 12 F catheter was utilized to remove clots, navigate complex veins, and provide prompt relief from pain and swelling. The patient underwent successful treatment and was discharged within 2 days, receiving follow-up treatment instructions.

TomTom creates AI-powered conversational assistant

Digital mapping specialist TomTom has partnered with Microsoft to develop an AI-powered conversational assistant for vehicles, reported Reuters. This assistant enables users to have natural conversations with their vehicles, offering voice interaction for infotainment, location search, and vehicle command systems. TomTom utilized various Microsoft services, including Azure OpenAI Service, which leverages large language models from ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The voice assistant is designed to be integrated into various automotive infotainment systems and is a part of TomTom's Digital Cockpit, an open and modular in-vehicle infotainment platform.