5 things about AI you may have missed today: India’s AI TV show, Naver launches generative AI service and more

AI Roundup: Several major developments happened in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, August 24. South Korean online platform Naver announced the launch of its generative AI platform, and Australia's Productivity Commissioner claimed AI could solve the deepening productivity crisis. Moreover, Deloitte announced a new training curriculum for its employees that will include generative AI.

1. Naver launches generative AI service

Keeping up with the growing demand for AI, South Korean online platform Naver on Friday announced the launch of its new generative AI service called HyperCLOVA X. According to a Reuters report. this AI tool is aimed at providing customized services for enterprise clients. It is equipped with an AI chatbot called CLOVA X that will improve navigation services, online shopping experience as well as general web browsing.

2. AI could provide a boost amidst productivity crisis in Australia

Australia's Productivity Commissioner Michael Brennan said on Thursday that AI could have a major impact on improving the economic output in the next few decades as the Western world deals with a productivity crisis. As per a Bloomberg report, the Australian govt released a report highlighting the decline in productivity growth to 1.2 percent from the 1.5 percent figure that was reported two years ago. “If we were to see a revival, a significant revival of productivity growth in the developed world, I would imagine that artificial intelligence is probably a key part of that”, said Brennan.

3. AI chatbots helping copy content from top publishers

Many websites could be leveraging AI chatbots to copy content from top publishers around the world, online news rating group Newsguard claimed. As per a Bloomberg report. as many as 37 websites were found to have identical content which was previously published by the likes of CNN, the New York Times and Reuters. Jack Brewster, NewsGuard's enterprise editor said, “I think we'll continue to see more and more of this until the detection tools get better, until news outlets start to realize it's a problem and until other intermediary sources start to crack down on it.”

4. Deloitte AI Academy announces generative AI curriculum

Deloitte on Thursday announced the expansion of its Deloitte AI Academy which will now include a curriculum related to generative AI. According to the release. this move is aimed at training up to 10,000 professionals across the U.S. and India in AI. To achieve this, Deloitte has partnered with top technology universities around the world such as Virginia Tech and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Mike Luk, managing director and U.S. AI Academy dean, Deloitte Consulting LLP said, “In addition to the theory and the science of AI, we're offering practical, hands-on experience to help our practitioners understand the context in which AI is applied, how it's applied and where it's applied.”

5. Q TV brings out AI driven TV series titled ‘Viral Hua Re'

With the boom in AI, content creators and even media companies are jumping at the opportunity to incorporate this technology into their work. Q TV, a Hindi-language channel run by QYOU Media announced a new show on Thursday that will be driven by AI. The show, titled ‘Viral Hua Re', will feature viral videos sourced from social platforms on the themes of comedy, pranks, and fails, as per the release. It will be hosted by an AI anchor named ‘Viral Bhabhi'. Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media said, “We are inevitably entering a new chapter in television entertainment with the introduction of AI-driven shows.”