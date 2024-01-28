Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Netflix warns of generative AI risk, Microsoft's 'AI for Good' initiative,

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Netflix warns of generative AI risk, Microsoft's 'AI for Good' initiative,

Netflix sounds warning on generative AI's threat to operations and competition, Microsoft's AI for Good initiative targets India's linguistic diversity and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 28 2024, 18:16 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 28. (Pexels)

Netflix sounds warning on generative AI's threat to operations and competition; Microsoft's AI for Good initiative targets India's linguistic diversity; Opera unveils AI-powered 'Opera One' browser for iOS following Apple's DMA update in Europe; Amitabh Bachchan cautions against AI face mapping threat in film industry- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Netflix sounds warning on generative AI's threat to operations and competition

Netflix warns that generative AI poses a threat, potentially impacting its operations and competitive edge. In its annual SEC filing, the streaming giant expresses concerns about rivals gaining advantages through such technologies, leading to adverse effects on operations and results. Netflix also highlights uncertainties in intellectual property protection for AI-generated content, acknowledging the evolving landscape of generative AI in the entertainment industry, Economic Times reported

2. Microsoft's AI for Good initiative targets India's linguistic diversity

Microsoft's AI for Good initiative tackles India's linguistic diversity, with over 120 languages and 1,300 dialects. Focusing on rural areas, the Jugalbandi chatbot, a flagship project, uses a large language model to provide information and services in local languages. Microsoft sees India's complexity as a global testing ground, aiming to address linguistic challenges and potentially unlock breakthroughs applicable worldwide, emphasising the significance of solving India's multilingual settings for global solutions, Fortune reported

3. Opera unveils AI-powered 'Opera One' browser for iOS following Apple's DMA update in Europe

Opera is set to launch "Opera One for iOS," an AI-powered browser in Europe, capitalising on Apple's shift post-European Digital Markets Act (DMA). With Apple's new allowance for non-WebKit-based browsers, Opera aims to provide iPhone users an AI-centric alternative to Safari. Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, welcomes the DMA changes, emphasising competition and user choice. The browser will debut in March, coinciding with DMA implementation, while Opera anticipates global expansion of these changes by Apple, Times Now reported

4. Amitabh Bachchan cautions against AI face mapping threat in film industry

Amitabh Bachchan warns about the threat of AI face mapping in the film industry during the Symbiosis Film Festival. Expressing concern over the rapid technological changes, he highlights the potential misuse of AI, sharing an incident of face mapping on Tom Hanks. Bachchan raises ethical issues, stating that artists may face challenges as producers claim ownership of face-mapped content. He envisions a future where AI representations might replace personal appearances, ANI reported. 

5. AI designed drug for inflammatory bowel disease enters human trials

Hong Kong and NYC-based biotech company, Insilico Medicine, launches ISM5411, an AI-designed drug for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), entering Phase I clinical trials. If approved, it could be the first IBD medication targeting prolyl hydroxylase domain (PHD), a protein regulating gut barrier protection genes. Alex Zhavoronkov, CEO, calls ISM5411 a potential first-in-class candidate for a new IBD treatment approach, addressing the rising condition's lack of cures and limited treatments, according to a report by FOX News. 

Also read these top stories today:

Policing X! Elon Musk's X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is planning to build a new “Trust and Safety center of excellence” to help enforce its content and safety rules. Know what it is all about here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

AI-Generated apocalypse? Here are the top risks from technology that we'll be facing by the year 2040 - AI rivalry, GenAI, and invisible cyber attacks. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Bad Apple? From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 18:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon