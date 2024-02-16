5 things about AI you may have missed today: Sam Altman eyes govt nod for AI venture, Google unveils cyber tools, more

Sam Altman seeks US approval for multibillion dollar AI chip venture; Google unveils free AI cyber tools for enhanced online security; Apple set to launch AI code completion tool for developers; AI hiring tools risk filtering out top candidates, despite hopes of bias reduction- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Sam Altman seeks US approval for multibillion dollar AI chip venture

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, is seeking US government approval for a significant initiative to enhance global AI chip manufacturing. Engaging with potential investors worldwide, Altman emphasises the need for Washington's consent to raise billions, aiming to boost semiconductor production, possibly in collaboration with major players like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Intel, and Samsung. The venture, while addressing chip capacity concerns, faces scrutiny over national security and antitrust issues, according to a report by Bloomberg.

2. Google unveils free AI cyber tools for enhanced online security

Google announces a free AI Cyber Defense Initiative, offering AI tools and investments to enhance online security. The initiative includes an open-source resource using AI-powered file type identification to detect malware, already in use for Gmail and Google Drive. Alongside, Google releases a white paper at the Munich Security Conference proposing a policy agenda emphasising advanced AI research and guardrails for autonomous cyber defences, aiming to address the 'defender's dilemma,' Bloomberg reported.

3. Apple set to launch AI code completion tool for developers

Apple is reportedly developing an AI-based code completion tool, akin to Microsoft's Copilot, to automatically complete lines of software code in its Xcode software. The feature may be introduced this year, enhancing the development experience for software developers. Additionally, Apple is said to be exploring AI integration for creating Apple Music playlists, business presentation slide decks, and improving the "Spotlight" search feature on its devices. No official comment from Apple is available, Bloomberg reported.

4. AI hiring tools risk filtering out top candidates, despite hopes of bias reduction

AI-driven hiring platforms, using tools like body-language analysis and vocal assessments, are increasingly adopted by firms. Despite hopes of eliminating biases, concerns arise as experts suggest these tools may inaccurately filter out highly qualified job applicants. A late-2023 IBM survey indicates 42% of companies use AI screening for recruiting and HR, with worries growing that this technology may hinder, rather than facilitate, qualified candidates in securing roles, BBC reported.

5. SEBI implements AI for preliminary scrutiny of IPO documents

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is utilising artificial intelligence (AI) for initial scrutiny of draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs), according to Ananth Narayan, a SEBI member. AI is employed for vetting publicly available documents, while private documents require in-house machine learning languages for further checks. Narayan highlighted the possibilities and risks of AI, stating that SEBI is exploring its potential while acknowledging the endless opportunities it offers, Moneycontrol reported.

