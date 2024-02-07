 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Satya Nadella on AI cooperation, Thailand developing AI model and more | Tech News
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Satya Nadella on AI cooperation, Thailand developing AI model and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Satya Nadella on AI cooperation, Thailand developing AI model and more

AI Roundup: Satya Nadella urges India and the US to cooperate on AI norms; Thailand advances in developing local AI model; OpenAI adding watermarks to DALL-E generated images, and more.

By: HT TECH
Feb 07 2024, 17:54 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, February 7. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, February 7. A deep tech startup based in Kerela bagged the ‘Best Research Company in AI' award at the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards 2024. Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged India and the US to cooperate on AI norms in a bid to “diffuse” AI in every corner of the world. OpenAI on Wednesday said that it is adding watermarks to the metadata of images generated with the Dall-E 3 model in ChatGPT.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Satya Nadella urges India and US to cooperate on AI norms

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged India and the US to cooperate on AI norms. Speaking at an event held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday, Nadella said that it is crucial that India, his birth country, and the US, for AI to be “diffused” in every corner of the world, Bloomberg reported. “I think it's imperative especially for India and the United States to be able to cooperate, what are the norms, what are the regulations even, instead of fracturing them”, the Microsoft CEO said.

2. Kerala startup wins at Global Artificial Intelligence Summit

International Virtual Assistance Pvt Ltd (IVA), a deep tech startup based in Kerela, won the ‘Best Research Company in AI' award at the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards 2024. As per a PTI report, it also received recognition from the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) for developing a “virtual strain gauge sensor for aero-engine testing”. Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IVA said, “We are proud to represent Kerala on the global stage and will continue our pursuit of excellence in the dynamic field of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.”

3. Thailand advances in developing local AI model

Thailand is making advancements in developing its own AI model with the aim of lessening its dependence on foreign technology, the National News Bureau of Thailand reported on Wednesday. The development of the AI model, dubbed Open ThaiGPT, is being led by Chai Wutiwiwatchai of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC) as it aims to bring out a GPT model that caters to the local needs while being proficient in Thai. The project was launched in 2023 in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Association of Thailand and the NSTDA Supercomputer Center and is backed by government ministries.

4. OpenAI adding watermarks to DALL-E-generated images

OpenAI on Wednesday said that it is adding watermarks to the metadata of images generated with the Dall-E 3 model in ChatGPT. In a release, OpenAI said that the move is in support of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) which allows publishers, companies, and others to embed metadata in media to verify its origin and related information. Therefore, images generated using this model will now have C2PA metadata. This change will be reflected for all mobile users by February 72.

5. Amazfit launches AI smartwatch

Smart wearable brand Amazfit announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, Amazfit Active, on Wednesday. The smartwatch comes with an AI feature called Zepp Coach. This AI-driven personal coach caters to users of all training backgrounds, providing more efficient, personalized, and safe workouts. The Zepp Coach introduces scientific training methods, evaluating the user's physical fitness, fatigue level, and training status based on exercise intensity. Therefore, it can advise users on increasing exercise, suggesting rest, or altering training intensity.

Also, read these top stories today:

More Than Just Chip Power! Nvidia and Cisco are teaming up to make it easier for corporations to build their own AI computing infrastructure. Cisco will offer Nvidia-based equipment along with its networking gear. Find out more here.

Bluesky Social Goes Public! After a year of staying in the invite-only phase, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's decentralized social media platform Bluesky Social has opened for the public. Dive in here.

Apple Defeats AliveCor Suit! A US District Judge has ruled that the iPhone maker won't have to face a lawsuit alleging its watch copied heart-monitoring technology from a Khosla Ventures LLC-backed startup, AliveCor. Read all about it here.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 17:50 IST
