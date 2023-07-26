Home Tech News 60,000 phones infected by Android Stalkerware app – is yours compromised? Know how to remove

60,000 phones infected by Android Stalkerware app – is yours compromised? Know how to remove

Beware of Spyhide Stalkerware! Over 60,000 Android devices have been infected and it is secretly stealing private data. Know how to detect and remove this threat.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 12:57 IST
ALERT! Do you use USB devices? Beware! Your Windows computer under threat from Malware
Hackers
1/5 Red Canary: cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new malware that spreads to Windows computers through infected USB drives. However as of now, researchers are unaware of how it happens. (REUTERS)
Malware
2/5 According to Tech Radar, the cybersecurity researchers did not name the malware but linked it to the group of malicious actors they call Raspberry Robin. (Pixabay)
Hackers
3/5 According to the report by researchers, "While msiexec.exe downloads and executes legitimate installer packages, adversaries also leverage it to deliver malware. Raspberry Robin uses msiexec.exe to attempt external network communication to a malicious domain for C2 purposes." (REUTERS)
Hackers
4/5 The malware spreads to new devices via an infected .LNK file. Once someone plugs in the USB drive, the malware runs the infection process via command prompt. (REUTERS)
hackers
5/5 The researchers said, "We also don't know why Raspberry Robin installs a malicious DLL, one hypothesis is that it may be an attempt to establish persistence on an infected system, though additional information is required to build confidence in that hypothesis." (MINT_PRINT)
Stalkerware Spyhide
View all Images
Android Stalkerware Spyhide has targetted 60,000 phones worldwide. (Bloomberg)

Tens of thousands of Android phones have fallen victim to a dangerous stalkerware app that covertly harvests private data. Known as Spyhide, this malicious software has managed to infiltrate 60,000 Android devices since 2016, according to a TechCrunch report. Unlike regular hacking apps that send stolen data to cybercriminals, stalkerware like Spyhide gathers sensitive information and transmits it back to individuals who seek to monitor their victims.

Alarming discovery

The real danger lies in the stalkerware's ability to remain concealed on compromised phones, making detection and removal challenging. Once installed, Spyhide discreetly collects and uploads various private details, including contacts, messages, photos, call logs, recordings, and real-time location.

Recently, a Swiss-based hacker named Maia Arson Crimew discovered a vulnerability in Spyhide's dashboard, gaining access to the stalkerware's back-end database. The exposed information shed light on the scope of the attack. The compromised data of 60,000 Android devices includes call logs, text messages, and years of location history.

Moreover, TechCrunch's analysis indicates that Spyhide operates globally, with 3,100 affected devices in the U.S., having over 100,000 location data points. Furthermore, the stalkerware's database includes details of 750,000 users who signed up to use Spyhide, likely with the intent to install it on someone else's smartphone. The vast collection of personal data from victims encompasses 3.29 million text messages, 2FA codes, password reset links, 1.2 million call logs, 312,000 call recording files, 925,000+ contact lists, and 382,000 photos and images.

How to detect and remove Stalkerware from your phone?

To ensure your phone is not affected, it is crucial to knowhow to detect and remove stalkerware. These apps often disguise themselves as regular apps on your phone, making them hard to spot. Spyhide, for instance, masquerades as a Google-themed app named "Google Settings" or a ringtone app called "T.Ringtone." To protect yourself, check your installed apps in the Settings menu for anything suspicious and remove any that seem out of place.

Strengthening your device's security

For enhanced security against stalkerware like Spyhide, consider using one of the best Android antivirus apps, which scan for malicious software on your device. Additionally, Google Play Protect can help by scanning existing and new app downloads for potential threats.

Unfortunately, stalkerware remains a significant concern on both Android and iOS platforms, as some individuals seek an easy way to monitor others. To safeguard your phone, avoid leaving it unattended and use secure biometrics like fingerprints instead of easily guessable passwords or PINs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 11:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets