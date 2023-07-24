Aadhaar Card to PAN Card, access them all on your Galaxy phone via Samsung Wallet

Samsung has announced that Galaxy smartphone users can access their essential digital IDs such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license and vehicle registration certificate on Samsung Wallet. The Samsung wallet offers numerous features to users such as travel and mobility features, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass and more.

“With Samsung Wallet, we are offering consumers an entirely safe and secure environment for accessing their cards, IDs and documents, bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices,” said Ms. Reshma Virmani, Director, Services & Engagement, Samsung India.

More about Samsung Wallet and its features

Samsung Wallet merges existing features of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass, letting consumers have a seamless card Tap & Pay, UPI payments & bill payments experience.

Users will be able to access their major government IDs along with 2000 more documents and IDs. However, note that it will not store any of this information and the details will be displayed on the device within the Samsung Wallet app.

Users will be able to recharge and check their FASTag account, and save their flight details for quick access can they can also book and save their train ticket details.

Users can add train tickets or boarding passes by scanning the QR or barcode or importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Pay is now merged with the Samsung Wallet which will enable users to make direct UPI payments and bank transfers in a secure manner.

Samsung Wallet stands merged with Samsung Pass which helps streamline access to apps and services via saved passwords, ensuring secure biometric authentication login for users.

The Samsung wallet is guarded by a security platform called Samsung Knox. Users' sensitive data is well-protected with features like fingerprint recognition and encryption, granting exclusive access to the device owners.

To enjoy the benefits of Samsung Wallet, Galaxy users need to update their Samsung Pay through the Galaxy store. The update is available through auto mode and manual mode.