Home Tech News Aadhaar Card to PAN Card, access them all on your Galaxy phone via Samsung Wallet

Aadhaar Card to PAN Card, access them all on your Galaxy phone via Samsung Wallet

Samsung has introduced its secure wallet for Galaxy smartphone users to access their Digital IDs such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 15:19 IST
Samsung Wallet on Galaxy smartphones can now hold all your government digital IDs including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and more.
Samsung Wallet on Galaxy smartphones can now hold all your government digital IDs including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and more. ( Hindustan Times)
Samsung Wallet on Galaxy smartphones can now hold all your government digital IDs including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and more.
Samsung Wallet on Galaxy smartphones can now hold all your government digital IDs including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and more. ( Hindustan Times)

Samsung has announced that Galaxy smartphone users can access their essential digital IDs such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license and vehicle registration certificate on Samsung Wallet. The Samsung wallet offers numerous features to users such as travel and mobility features, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass and more.

“With Samsung Wallet, we are offering consumers an entirely safe and secure environment for accessing their cards, IDs and documents, bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices,” said Ms. Reshma Virmani, Director, Services & Engagement, Samsung India.

More about Samsung Wallet and its features

  • Samsung Wallet merges existing features of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass, letting consumers have a seamless card Tap & Pay, UPI payments & bill payments experience.
  • Users will be able to access their major government IDs along with 2000 more documents and IDs. However, note that it will not store any of this information and the details will be displayed on the device within the Samsung Wallet app.
  • Users will be able to recharge and check their FASTag account, and save their flight details for quick access can they can also book and save their train ticket details.
  • Users can add train tickets or boarding passes by scanning the QR or barcode or importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.
  • Samsung Pay is now merged with the Samsung Wallet which will enable users to make direct UPI payments and bank transfers in a secure manner.
  • Samsung Wallet stands merged with Samsung Pass which helps streamline access to apps and services via saved passwords, ensuring secure biometric authentication login for users.
  • The Samsung wallet is guarded by a security platform called Samsung Knox. Users' sensitive data is well-protected with features like fingerprint recognition and encryption, granting exclusive access to the device owners.

To enjoy the benefits of Samsung Wallet, Galaxy users need to update their Samsung Pay through the Galaxy store. The update is available through auto mode and manual mode.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 13:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets