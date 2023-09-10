Home Tech News Aditya-L1 solar mission achieves 3rd magnificent success for ISRO!

Aditya-L1 solar mission achieves 3rd magnificent success for ISRO!

The Aditya L1 solar mission has achieved its 3rd magnificent success, marking a significant step in the ISRO mission to reveal the Sun's secrets.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 10 2023, 19:21 IST
The pivotal role of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in crafting Aditya-L1's solar corona study payload
Aditya L1
1/6 The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced its pivotal role in the Aditya-L1 mission. This landmark project, a collaborative effort with ISRO, aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
2/6 IIA's team has built the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), an important part of the seven payloads aboard Aditya-L1. VELC will uncover the mysteries of the solar corona, bringing us closer to comprehending our star. For the unaware, the solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
3/6 "In its quest to assemble the VELC payload, IIA established India's pioneering "Class to Clean Rooms" at its CREST campus in Hosakote. This effort underscores our commitment to technological excellence," said the institution. (ISRO)
image caption
4/6 Embracing the Sun's Halo Orbit: Aditya-L1 is poised for liftoff from Sriharikota on September 2. As part of this extraordinary mission, the satellite will be positioned in a halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, offering uninterrupted solar observations. (ISRO)
image caption
5/6 Unveiling the Solar Secrets: VELC's revolutionary capabilities include simultaneous imaging, spectroscopy, and spectro-polarimetry channels. These features enable us to probe the solar corona's intricate dynamics, origin of coronal mass ejections, and magnetic field measurements, propelling solar science into a new era. (ISRO)
image caption
6/6 The insights gleaned from Aditya-L1's scientific voyage will not only deepen our understanding of the solar corona but also furnish essential data for space weather studies. As India continues to make strides in space exploration, Aditya-L1's mission promises to enlighten us about both the moon and the sun. (ISRO)
Aditya L1
View all Images
Aditya-L1 solar mission achieves third Earth-bound manoeuvre successfully en route to studying the Sun. (ISRO)

India's pioneering space mission, Aditya L1, aimed at studying the Sun, has achieved another milestone with its third successful manoeuvre around Earth. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that the operation took place in the early hours of Sunday and was conducted by the Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) based in Bengaluru.

Aditya L1's Ongoing Success

According to the PTI report, this critical Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) altered the spacecraft's orbit, positioning it at 296 km x 71,767 km. The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 15, around 2 am.

Aditya-L1 is a groundbreaking Indian space observatory designed to study the Sun from a unique vantage point known as the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth.

Successful Steps Toward L1

Previously, the mission successfully executed its first and second Earth-bound manoeuvres on September 3 and 5, respectively. One more Earth-bound orbital manoeuvre is planned before the spacecraft begins its journey to L1.

These manoeuvres are vital as they help the spacecraft gain the necessary velocity during its 16-day journey around Earth before heading to L1.

Aditya-L1 was launched aboard ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It is expected to reach its intended L1 orbit after about 127 days.

Uninterrupted Sun Observation

This unique orbit allows the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun without any interruptions, providing real-time data on solar activities and their impact on space weather.

Aditya-L1 carries seven scientific instruments developed by ISRO and national research laboratories. These instruments will observe various layers of the Sun and gather data using electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors.

Four of the instruments will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at Lagrange point L1, providing essential insights into solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

Solar Mysteries

The data collected by Aditya L1's instruments will contribute significantly to understanding phenomena such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, flare activities, space weather dynamics, and particle propagation.

In space exploration, Lagrange points are areas where small objects can maintain a stable position with minimal fuel consumption, thanks to a balance between the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth. Aditya L1's mission to L1 is a pioneering step in solar research, promising a wealth of scientific discoveries about our Sun.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 19:21 IST
