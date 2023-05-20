Ahead of iOS 17 launch, iOS 16.6 to unveil CRUCIAL update for iPhone

iOS 17 launch is just a couple of weeks away! It is expected to be announced during the Apple WWDC 2023 event starting on June 5. It will bring many exciting features, but ahead of that, Apple is planning to roll out a crucial iMessage update with the iOS 16.6 update. Apple released the iOS 16.6 beta yesterday which includes iMessage Contact Key Verification, a MacRumors report suggested. Although it remains uncertain whether the feature is fully operational in the initial beta release or not.

As per the report, the beta version has an iMessage Contact Key Verification option available in the Settings app of the iPhones. However, it is not showing any function while tapping on it so far. The report says that it may need additional settings to be activated or there are chances that the feature has not been fully implemented.

What is iMessage Contact Key Verification?

iMessage Contact Key Verification was introduced last year to cater to Apple users who are prone to face "extraordinary digital threats." Its purpose is to provide an additional layer of security for users such as journalists, human rights activists, and government officials who face the risk of targeted digital attacks by state-sponsored actors or other malicious entities. Apple says that "The vast majority of users will never be targeted by highly sophisticated cyberattacks, but the feature provides an important additional layer of security for those who might be."

How does it work? iMessage Contact Key Verification allows Apple users to verify that their messages are being exchanged with required recipients instead of malicious entities. Not just that, in case two or more individuals who have enabled this feature will be having a conversation, Apple will issue an alert if there is ever a breach in the cloud servers. This will help in indicating if the conversation is susceptible to unauthorized access.

Apart from these, iMessage Contact Key Verification enabled iPhone users can compare a Contact Verification Code in person, during FaceTime, or via any other app to verify the identity of the receiver.

iMessage Contact Key Verification rollout

Apple had earlier said that iMessage Contact Key Verification will be available globally in 2023, hence it is expected to be rolled out with the iOS 16.6 final update for all iPhone users.