AI brings affordability and has specific use cases to solve problems, says Salesforce India CEO

What is the role of artificial intelligence in human activity? Is it that of command and control or an aid to achieving set targets or goals? While one points towards a benevolent AI, the other may refer to something dangerous. Speaking on the issue of AI on Friday was Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya who said that artificial intelligence and generative technology is more of an assistant than a self-functioning unit.

She added that at present, there is always a human involved in AI operations and it is difficult to say if it will work on its own in the future.

"It's more of an assistant right now. We have not reached the point where we can allow it (to operate independently)... will it be totally on its own at some point, is very difficult to say now," she said.

She added that generative AI brings affordability, and unlike blockchain and crypto, it has specific use cases to solve problems.

Addressing data concerns for cloud in regulated industries like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Bhattacharya said data localisation and compliance changed the ambit of operations for Salesforce.

"Before 2020, we did not get into the regulated industries, which changed after we started data localisation. The second thing we have done is strengthen our compliance function, so that we are able to give comprehensive answers to all queries of chief information security officers of various organisations," she said.

Salesforce is looking to expand workforce, and Bhattacharya said, "There are hiring plans for India, but whether it is in Gen AI or other areas, it is difficult to say at this point. We know the plans are there, and definitely we will be hiring".

Salesforce also released its State of IT report, which surveyed 4,325 decision-makers -- director or higher -- from 29 nations and six continents.

Conducted between February 28 and April 5, 2023, the survey generated 300 responses from IT leaders in India.

While 87 per cent of IT leaders in India said AI's role in their organisations is well-defined, this figure is poised to grow with 95 per cent of the survey pool believing generative AI to soon have a "prominent role" in their workplace.

About 82 per cent of IT professionals are concerned about generative AI's ethics, it indicated.