Home Tech News AI brings affordability and has specific use cases to solve problems, says Salesforce India CEO

AI brings affordability and has specific use cases to solve problems, says Salesforce India CEO

Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya said that at present, there is always a human involved in AI operations and it is difficult to say if it will work on its own in the future.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 08:22 IST
artificial intelligence
Bhattacharya says that AI is "...more of an assistant right now". (MINT_PRINT)
artificial intelligence
Bhattacharya says that AI is "...more of an assistant right now". (MINT_PRINT)

What is the role of artificial intelligence in human activity? Is it that of command and control or an aid to achieving set targets or goals? While one points towards a benevolent AI, the other may refer to something dangerous. Speaking on the issue of AI on Friday was Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya who said that artificial intelligence and generative technology is more of an assistant than a self-functioning unit.

She added that at present, there is always a human involved in AI operations and it is difficult to say if it will work on its own in the future.

"It's more of an assistant right now. We have not reached the point where we can allow it (to operate independently)... will it be totally on its own at some point, is very difficult to say now," she said.

She added that generative AI brings affordability, and unlike blockchain and crypto, it has specific use cases to solve problems.

Addressing data concerns for cloud in regulated industries like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Bhattacharya said data localisation and compliance changed the ambit of operations for Salesforce.

"Before 2020, we did not get into the regulated industries, which changed after we started data localisation. The second thing we have done is strengthen our compliance function, so that we are able to give comprehensive answers to all queries of chief information security officers of various organisations," she said.

Salesforce is looking to expand workforce, and Bhattacharya said, "There are hiring plans for India, but whether it is in Gen AI or other areas, it is difficult to say at this point. We know the plans are there, and definitely we will be hiring".

Salesforce also released its State of IT report, which surveyed 4,325 decision-makers -- director or higher -- from 29 nations and six continents.

Conducted between February 28 and April 5, 2023, the survey generated 300 responses from IT leaders in India.

While 87 per cent of IT leaders in India said AI's role in their organisations is well-defined, this figure is poised to grow with 95 per cent of the survey pool believing generative AI to soon have a "prominent role" in their workplace.

About 82 per cent of IT professionals are concerned about generative AI's ethics, it indicated.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 08:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets