 AI roundup [April 17]: Adobe unveils Acrobat AI assistant, India eyes Nvidia GPUs for AI mission and more
AI roundup [April 17]: Adobe unveils Acrobat AI assistant, India eyes Nvidia GPUs for AI mission and more

Adobe unveils Acrobat AI assistant for enhanced document interactions; India eyes Nvidia GPUs for AI mission: Report, and much more today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 18:33 IST
AI roundup [April 17]: Adobe unveils Acrobat AI assistant, India eyes Nvidia GPUs for AI mission and more
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, April 17. (Unsplash)

Adobe unveils Acrobat AI assistant for enhanced document interactions; India eyes Nvidia GPUs for AI mission: Report; Microsoft's AI Copilot transforms coding landscape; Google teams up with National Guard for AI driven disaster response- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Adobe unveils Acrobat AI assistant for enhanced document interactions

Adobe has launched Acrobat AI Assistant, integrating generative AI into Reader and Acrobat workflows. This innovation enhances productivity by enabling conversational interactions with PDFs and various document formats. Features include chat functionality, generative summaries, intelligent citations, and clickable links for efficient information retrieval. Privacy measures ensure customer data security, with no content stored or used for training AI without consent, The Hindu reported.

Also read: Google Wallet to launch in India: What is it and how will it be different from Google Pay

2. India eyes Nvidia GPUs for AI mission: Report

India is in talks with Nvidia, a US-based chip giant, to secure GPUs for its AI Mission. The government aims to subsidise these GPUs for startups, academia, and researchers, potentially worth Rs. 10000 crore. Nvidia's dominance in the GPU market makes it a prime choice. This initiative could bolster India's AI sector, providing access to advanced technology, Economic Times reported

3. Microsoft's AI Copilot transforms coding landscape

Microsoft's Copilot, an AI coding assistant, debuted in 2021, impressing developers like Nikolai Avteniev with its efficiency. With GPT-4 integration, it now handles more tasks, from code translation to answering queries. Revolutionising engineers' workflows, it's utilised by 1.3 million users, including major corporations. Despite benefits, users note limitations like outdated suggestions and potential security risks from its reliance on public code repositories, according to a report by Bloomberg. 

Also read: GitHub harnesses AI, leverages Microsoft Copilot to automate tasks and revolutionize coding industry

4. Google teams up with National Guard for AI driven disaster response

Google is equipping the National Guard with AI tools to enhance disaster response. Developed by Bellwether, a division of Alphabet's "X" lab, the tech analyses aerial images, identifying crucial locations swiftly. This advancement, tested by the National Guard, streamlines response efforts, crucial for events like wildfires. With climate change exacerbating disasters, such innovations are increasingly vital, according to a report by the Washington Post. 

Also read: Microsoft launches OneNote app for Apple Vision Pro- How it works and key features

5. Snap to add watermarks to AI generated images for transparency

Snap intends to watermark AI-generated images on its platform with a translucent version of its logo and a sparkle emoji. Removing these watermarks would breach its terms of use. Snap joins other tech giants like Microsoft and Google in labelling AI-created images. Users can enhance pictures using Snap AI, including its selfie feature, Dreams, with safety measures outlined in a recent blog post, Techcrunch reported

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 18:32 IST
