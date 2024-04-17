 Microsoft launches OneNote app for Apple Vision Pro- How it works and key features | Tech News
Microsoft has launched a native OneNote app for Apple Vision Pro, further expanding its suite of visionOS apps. This new app leverages spatial computing capabilities and integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft apps available on Apple Vision Pro.

Apr 17 2024
Microsoft introduces OneNote app tailored for Apple Vision Pro users, enhancing note-taking capabilities on the platform. (Microsoft )
Microsoft has included a native OneNote app designed just for Apple Vision Pro users to its portfolio of products for VisionOS. This initiative reflects Microsoft's commitment to improving the experience for Apple Vision Pro users, after the successful release of Microsoft Office apps for the mixed reality headset.

Key Features of OneNote for visionOS

The new OneNote app for visionOS leverages the platform's spatial computing capabilities, providing an infinite canvas for note-taking. This version of OneNote integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft apps available on Apple Vision Pro, allowing users to use OneNote side-by-side with applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams.

The app mirrors many features found in the iPad version of OneNote. Users can write and organise notes, create digital notebooks, highlight important points, set To Do tags, and even lock notes with passwords. Additionally, the app offers synchronisation with OneDrive, enabling users to access their notes across devices.

Enhanced Hardware Compatibility

Microsoft has optimised the OneNote app to harness the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro's hardware. Whether users prefer hands-free operation or use a keyboard and trackpad paired via Bluetooth, the app promises a smooth and intuitive experience. Microsoft also plans to introduce support for Copilot and two-factor authentication in future updates, further enhancing the app's security and functionality.

Microsoft's Commitment to visionOS

Since the launch of Apple Vision Pro, Microsoft has been actively developing visionOS apps to cater to its user base. With the addition of OneNote, Apple Vision Pro users now have access to a comprehensive suite of Microsoft productivity tools designed to meet their diverse needs.

Installing OneNote on Apple Vision Pro

For those eager to try out the new OneNote app on their Apple Vision Pro, the installation process is straightforward. Simply navigate to the App Store on your Apple Vision Pro, search for Microsoft OneNote, and tap on 'Get'. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation and sign in using your Microsoft personal, work, or school account.

