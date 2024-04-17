 Google Wallet to launch in India: What is it and how will it be different from Google Pay | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Wallet to launch in India: What is it and how will it be different from Google Pay

Google Wallet to launch in India: What is it and how will it be different from Google Pay

Google Wallet is poised to enter India, as hints emerge from its Play Store listing. With local integrations and potential coexistence with Google Pay, digital payments may see a significant shift.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 14:58 IST
Icon
Top 5 Paytm alternatives: From PhonePe to Google Pay, check out these UPI apps
image caption
1/5 1. PhonePe: PhonePe offers a seamless and secure way to make payments, transfer money, and recharge mobile phones. With its user-friendly interface and extensive network of merchants, PhonePe simplifies everyday transactions for millions of users across the country. (Bloomberg)
Google Wallet to launch in India: What is it and how will it be different from Google Pay
2/5 2. BHIM: Bhim is another UPI app that aims to facilitate safe, easy and instant digital payments through your mobile phone. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) itself. It allows users to make payments, pay their bills, carry out mobile recharges and more. You can even pay with your voice. (HT)
image caption
3/5 3. Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay offers a comprehensive suite of services for seamless financial transactions. With its integration across the Amazon ecosystem, users can effortlessly shop, pay bills, and recharge mobiles with just a few clicks. Amazon Wallet provides a convenient way to store payment methods and manage transactions securely. (Bloomberg)
Google Wallet to launch in India: What is it and how will it be different from Google Pay
4/5 4. Google Pay: Google Pay simplifies digital transactions by enabling users to securely send money, pay bills, and shop online. With Google Wallet, it gives secure access to your everyday essentials. Users can store payment methods and manage transactions effortlessly.  (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 5. Jio Payments Bank: Jio Payments Bank provides a diverse array of banking and payment solutions via its user-friendly mobile app. Alongside traditional banking features, users can leverage the convenience of Jio Wallet for seamless transactions and secure fund management. (REUTERS)
Google Wallet to launch in India: What is it and how will it be different from Google Pay
icon View all Images
Google Wallet may soon debut in India, offering local integrations for contactless payments, hint reports. (Google)

A recent report suggests that Google Wallet might soon debut in India, boasting local integrations tailored to the Indian market. The tech giant discreetly unveiled the Google Wallet app on the Play Store, showcasing features aligned with Indian banks, airlines, and loyalty programs. Although currently inaccessible for direct download in India via the Play Store, users can install the app manually and link bank cards for seamless contactless transactions. Speculations hint that the app will operate alongside Google Pay, catering to the needs of Indian users.

Also read: Android 15 to introduce NFC wireless charging: What it means for you

Local Integrations Raise Eyebrows

TechCrunch first noticed the appearance of the Google Wallet app on the Play Store, featuring integrations with prominent Indian entities such as SBI, Air India, and PVR Inox. However, Google swiftly replaced these images with ones tailored to the US market upon being approached by the publication. Nonetheless, a cached version of the Play Store listing reveals four screenshots specifically targeting the Indian audience.

Also read: Redmi Pad SE set to launch in India on April 23: Check what Xiaomi has in store for you

Uncertainty Looms Over Future Integration

While Google refrained from confirming the imminent launch of the Wallet app in India, it expressed commitment to enhancing the Google Pay experience, ensuring convenient and secure access to digital payments. This hints at the potential coexistence of Google Wallet alongside the UPI-powered Google Pay, adding to the competitive landscape of digital payment platforms in India, which includes incumbents like Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM, and Amazon Pay.

Also read: WhatsApp introduces 'Recent Online Contacts' feature: What is this and how to use it

Although, we have verified that the Google Wallet app isn't directly downloadable from the Play Store but can be installed by sideloading the latest APK file onto Android devices. Presently, users can only link credit or debit cards for contactless transactions, while the teased loyalty points system remains inactive. Despite its limited functionalities compared to Google Pay, which supports both contactless payments (for NFC-enabled smartphones) and UPI transactions, the potential for Google Wallet's full-fledged launch in India raises questions about a potential integration or coexistence strategy with Google Pay, a strategy the company has implemented in other markets.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 14:57 IST
Trending: google chrome gets a new look: here are new features how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window android 15 to introduce nfc wireless charging: what it means for you get netflix, amazon prime, disney + hotstar and jio tv for free! just do this did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works google one vpn to be discontinued, here’s the reason forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks ai roundup [april 16]: uk to develop ai regulations, microsoft invests $1.5 billion in g42, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab existing rewards for free- Details
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets