Home Tech News Alibaba Touts ChatGPT Challenger Ahead of Main Event

Alibaba Touts ChatGPT Challenger Ahead of Main Event

Alibaba Cloud is slated to host a technology summit next Tuesday in Beijing, where Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang will deliver a speech, the company said in a separate statement.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 07:27 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
Alibaba
View all Images
The company’s cloud computing unit is offering invitation codes to some corporate customers so they can try out the large language model called “Tongyi Qianwen,” (Bloomberg)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is inviting users to test the company's in-house artificial intelligence tool, the latest attempt from a Chinese tech behemoth to rival OpenAI's powerful ChatGPT.

The company's cloud computing unit is offering invitation codes to some corporate customers so they can try out the large language model called “Tongyi Qianwen,” according to an announcement posted on the subsidiary's official WeChat account. The name, partly derived from the ancient philosopher Mencius, translates roughly to “Truth from a Thousand Questions.” Alibaba Cloud's website for the service is only in Chinese, suggesting it could be used primarily to process queries in the e-commerce giant's home language.

Alibaba Cloud is slated to host a technology summit next Tuesday in Beijing, where Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang will deliver a speech, the company said in a separate statement.

Alibaba rose as much as 2.5% in Hong Kong on Thursday after a report said the Chinese technology giant was planning to launch its own AI tool this month. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is closed for holiday on Friday.

OpenAI, the US maker of ChatGPT, kicked off a frenzy of interest in the technology as its services promise to remake businesses from online search and advertising to health care. Microsoft Corp. is pouring $10 billion into OpenAI in what's seen as a bid to challenge Google in its lucrative search operation.

Shares of a number of Chinese AI companies advanced this week following reports of their own AI tools' release. SenseTime Group Inc., also listed in Hong Kong, rose in the past five trading days after speculation that China's most valuable specialty AI company was preparing to launch a challenger to ChatGPT.

China's hype over indigenous ChatGPT rivals was ignited by search engine provider Baidu Inc., whose Ernie Bot launch last month failed to wow investors.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 07:26 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets