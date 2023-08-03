Amazon Sale Offers Live Updates: Big discounts on mobiles, laptops, smartwatches, TVs and more
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 Live: The sale is now live today for Prime members. There are big discounts on a wide range of products including iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, smartwatches, TVs and more.
Amazon Sale Live Updates: One of the biggest sales of the ecommerce platform, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live starting today, August 3, at 12 PM for Prime members. The sale brings big discounts to a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, home appliances, and more. Some of the products highly touted to get big...Read More
Amazon sale 2023 live: You cannot miss these smartphone deals
Looking for great deals on smartphones today so you can grab one for yourself? Look no further, check out our guide. Read more: Amazing Amazon mobile deals rolled out on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M 34, more
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Exciting offers on smartwatches
The Amazon Freedom Day sale is offering great deals and discounts on smartwatches like Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro, Vibez by Lifelong and more. Find the perfect device for you. Report: Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on smartwatches during Amazon sale
Amazon sale live: Looking for the perfect desktop? Check deals
If you've been planning to buy a computer or desktop during the Amazon Freedom Festival Day Sale, we've discovered excellent deals for you. Details: Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
Amazon offers live: boAt Airdopes 141 gets a big discount
At the Amazon sale today, you can buy the boAt Airdopes 141 which usually retails for Rs. 4490, at a massive discount of 78 percent. This means, you only need to pay Rs. 998 for the wireless earphones.
The boAt Airdopes 141 features 2 drivers of 8mm length each, total playback time of 42 hours, built-in microphone, ENC, and more.
Amazon sale day offers live: Cool deal on Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop
The Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop, which features a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 12th gen, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, and a 720p HD webcam, usually retails for Rs. 82,999 but during the sale, you can buy it for just Rs. 54990.
Amazon sale live: Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 43-inch
Need a new smart TV for your entertainment needs? The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K HD LED TV with a 43-inch 4K LED display, and supported apps for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, as well as features such as screen mirroring, universal guide, and more, is available for just Rs. 28,990 instead of its usual price of Rs. 52,900.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 Live: 35 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy M33
The Samsung Galaxy M33 has a high discount that consumers should not miss out on. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone retails for Rs. 25999 but during the sale, it is available at a discount of 35 percent. You can buy it for just Rs. 16999. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a quad camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a massive 6000 mAh battery, and the Exynos 1280 chipset.
Amazon Sale today live: Best deals on Laptops
If you are looking for products beyond smartphones, then you should be elated to know that the Amazon sale also has some big discounts on laptops. From Macbook Air M1, Dell 14, to Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, there is a lot of options for you to choose from, based on your needs and requirements. Take a look here: Amazon upcoming sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale
Amazon offers live: Attractive deal on iPhone 14
For the fans of Apple, the Amazon sale also has a big discount on the latest iPhone 14. The 128GB variant of the smartphone which usually retails for Rs. 79900, is available for a lucrative price of Rs. 68999, at a flat discount of 14 percent. Additionally, consumers can take advantage of bank offers that can reduce the price even further.
What does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 feature?
The fifth generation of Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display, both AMOLED 2X, with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and it has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It also has a 10MP front camera and a 4MP under-display camera.
It is backed by a 4,400 mAh battery and up to 25W charging support.
Amazon sale live: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets a BIG discount
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which was announced just the last week, and is yet to be launched, already has a great pre-order discount on the product. The 128GB variant of the smartphone has a starting price of Rs. 169999. But during the sale, the smartphone gets a flat discount of Rs. 5000 to bring its price down to Rs. 164999. Additionally, there is a bank offer where, by using any bank card, you can save an additional Rs. 10000.
Do note, the deal goes live at 12 noon, although it is already listed on Amazon. For today (until midnight), the offer will only be available for Amazon Prime members.
Details around today's sale
Today is the first day of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, and it begins at 12 noon. Today has been reserved for only Prime members, so they can take advantage of exclusive deals and offers. For the rest, the sale will begin at midnight of August 3, and will continue till August 8. Some of the products with major discounts at the sale include iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34, Xiaomi TVs, Dell 15 laptop, and more. To know about the deals, make sure to check this space. we will regularly update it with the biggest deals available.
