Amazon Sale Offers Live Updates: Big discounts on mobiles, laptops, smartwatches, TVs and more

LIVE UPDATES

Amazon Sale Live Updates: One of the biggest sales of the ecommerce platform, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live starting today, August 3, at 12 PM for Prime members. The sale brings big discounts to a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, home appliances, and more. Some of the products highly touted to get big discounts include iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34, Redmi 12, Motorola Razr 40, and more. But that's not all! The Amazon sale also features a range of smart TVs such as Samsung Crystal, LG UHD smart TV, Redmi HD TV, Vu Masterpiece series TV, and more. If you are interested in laptops, during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can find laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and more. More of a PC person? Then you need to check this in-depth listicle to find the best deals. So, stay tuned to check out the biggest deals as and when they are announced so you do not miss out on anything.

Amazon sale 2023 live: You cannot miss these smartphone deals Looking for great deals on smartphones today so you can grab one for yourself? Look no further, check out our guide. Read more: Amazing Amazon mobile deals rolled out on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M 34, more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Exciting offers on smartwatches The Amazon Freedom Day sale is offering great deals and discounts on smartwatches like Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro, Vibez by Lifelong and more. Find the perfect device for you. Report: Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on smartwatches during Amazon sale

Amazon sale live: Looking for the perfect desktop? Check deals If you've been planning to buy a computer or desktop during the Amazon Freedom Festival Day Sale, we've discovered excellent deals for you. Details: Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon offers live: boAt Airdopes 141 gets a big discount At the Amazon sale today, you can buy the boAt Airdopes 141 which usually retails for Rs. 4490, at a massive discount of 78 percent. This means, you only need to pay Rs. 998 for the wireless earphones. The boAt Airdopes 141 features 2 drivers of 8mm length each, total playback time of 42 hours, built-in microphone, ENC, and more.

Amazon sale day offers live: Cool deal on Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop The Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop, which features a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 12th gen, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, and a 720p HD webcam, usually retails for Rs. 82,999 but during the sale, you can buy it for just Rs. 54990.

Amazon sale live: Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 43-inch Need a new smart TV for your entertainment needs? The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K HD LED TV with a 43-inch 4K LED display, and supported apps for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, as well as features such as screen mirroring, universal guide, and more, is available for just Rs. 28,990 instead of its usual price of Rs. 52,900.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 Live: 35 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy M33 The Samsung Galaxy M33 has a high discount that consumers should not miss out on. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone retails for Rs. 25999 but during the sale, it is available at a discount of 35 percent. You can buy it for just Rs. 16999. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a quad camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a massive 6000 mAh battery, and the Exynos 1280 chipset.

Amazon Sale today live: Best deals on Laptops If you are looking for products beyond smartphones, then you should be elated to know that the Amazon sale also has some big discounts on laptops. From Macbook Air M1, Dell 14, to Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, there is a lot of options for you to choose from, based on your needs and requirements. Take a look here: Amazon upcoming sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale

Amazon offers live: Attractive deal on iPhone 14 For the fans of Apple, the Amazon sale also has a big discount on the latest iPhone 14. The 128GB variant of the smartphone which usually retails for Rs. 79900, is available for a lucrative price of Rs. 68999, at a flat discount of 14 percent. Additionally, consumers can take advantage of bank offers that can reduce the price even further.

What does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 feature? The fifth generation of Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display, both AMOLED 2X, with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and it has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It also has a 10MP front camera and a 4MP under-display camera. It is backed by a 4,400 mAh battery and up to 25W charging support.

Amazon sale live: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets a BIG discount The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which was announced just the last week, and is yet to be launched, already has a great pre-order discount on the product. The 128GB variant of the smartphone has a starting price of Rs. 169999. But during the sale, the smartphone gets a flat discount of Rs. 5000 to bring its price down to Rs. 164999. Additionally, there is a bank offer where, by using any bank card, you can save an additional Rs. 10000. Do note, the deal goes live at 12 noon, although it is already listed on Amazon. For today (until midnight), the offer will only be available for Amazon Prime members.