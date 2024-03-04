Amidst Google Gemini AI fiasco, IT Minister says saying sorry “not consistent with expectations”

Amidst the controversies surrounding the Google Gemini AI platform, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that simply saying "sorry" does not fall with the country's expectations of complying with the law. This statement comes at a time when the government of India has issued an advisory to tech companies, asking them to seek explicit permission before launching AI models that are under testing.

IT Minister on Google Gemini

The issue arose in February when a verified user shared a screenshot revealing biased responses from the Gemini AI chatbot regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking note of the issue, Chandrasekhar then criticised the AI's response as a direct violation of IT rules and criminal code provisions. The govt sought Google's response to the same, to which, the company said, “Sorry, the platform is unreliable”.

However, the IT Minister says that is not enough. In a conversation with NDTV, Chandrasekhar said, “Platforms like Google are significant powers on the internet [and] for them to do something wrong and then simply say, 'I'm sorry' or 'I apologise' is certainly not what the law expects them to do”.

The IT Minister further said that releasing untested platforms will lead to consequences, and simply saying sorry does not fall with the country's expectations of complying with the law. He also said that the belief held by big tech companies where they launch something without any guardrails is “unconscionable and unacceptable”.

While Chandrasekhar did not mention if the govt plans to seek recourse against Google, stressing that the government may or may not take action as it has limited powers under the law, he added that “it is for individuals, or groups, to hold them to account.”

