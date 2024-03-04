 Amidst Google Gemini AI fiasco, IT Minister says saying sorry “not consistent with expectations” | Tech News
Home Tech News Amidst Google Gemini AI fiasco, IT Minister says saying sorry “not consistent with expectations”

Amidst Google Gemini AI fiasco, IT Minister says saying sorry “not consistent with expectations”

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned Google's Gemini AI chatbot for biased responses about PM Modi, emphasizing that a mere apology is insufficient.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 17:06 IST
Meet Google Gemini AI, your all-in-one AI image-generation companion; know how to use it
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
1/6 1. Account Setup:If you want to know Google Gemini AI, begin by creating or logging into your Google account on the Gemini website, gemini.google.com, to access its features.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Prompt Input:Once logged in, type a descriptive prompt into the chat box, such as "Create an image of a dog playing with a ball," to initiate image generation.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Image Generation:Gemini processes your prompt and swiftly generates AI-generated images matching your description, offering them for download.   (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Exploration:If desired, request more image options by clicking "Generate more," expanding your choices to find the perfect image.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Customization Options:Gemini allows for style variations and additional object insertion or color adjustments to tailor the images to your preferences.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Availability and Advancement:Note that Gemini's image generation may be restricted to certain regions initially, with plans for global availability. Additionally, an advanced version, Gemini Advance, offers further AI capabilities via subscription models, aiming to streamline tasks and meet evolving user demands.  (unsplash)
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
View all Images
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar talked about Google’s Gemini AI platform and its recent inaccuracies. (PTI)

Amidst the controversies surrounding the Google Gemini AI platform, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that simply saying "sorry" does not fall with the country's expectations of complying with the law. This statement comes at a time when the government of India has issued an advisory to tech companies, asking them to seek explicit permission before launching AI models that are under testing.

IT Minister on Google Gemini

The issue arose in February when a verified user shared a screenshot revealing biased responses from the Gemini AI chatbot regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking note of the issue, Chandrasekhar then criticised the AI's response as a direct violation of IT rules and criminal code provisions. The govt sought Google's response to the same, to which, the company said, “Sorry, the platform is unreliable”.

Also Read: What really happened with Google Gemini's image generator?

However, the IT Minister says that is not enough. In a conversation with NDTV, Chandrasekhar said, “Platforms like Google are significant powers on the internet [and] for them to do something wrong and then simply say, 'I'm sorry' or 'I apologise' is certainly not what the law expects them to do”.

The IT Minister further said that releasing untested platforms will lead to consequences, and simply saying sorry does not fall with the country's expectations of complying with the law. He also said that the belief held by big tech companies where they launch something without any guardrails is “unconscionable and unacceptable”.

While Chandrasekhar did not mention if the govt plans to seek recourse against Google, stressing that the government may or may not take action as it has limited powers under the law, he added that “it is for individuals, or groups, to hold them to account.”

Also, read other top stories today:

Nothing Phone 2a launch soon! Carl Pei-led Nothing is set to launch its mid-range smartphone in India on March 5! Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Motorola X50 Ultra launch teased! The company hints at its design and AI features and says the launch will happen soon. It is touted to rival the Samsung Galaxy S24. Know all about it here.

US vs China! The US is reevaluating data protection policies amid concerns about Chinese tech, with a focus on AI risks. Recent actions by President Biden aim to limit the flow of sensitive data abroad to prevent espionage and blackmail. Read all about it here

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 17:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets