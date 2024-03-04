 'Game-changing' tech fuels US relook at China data risks | Tech News
Home Tech News 'Game-changing' tech fuels US relook at China data risks

'Game-changing' tech fuels US relook at China data risks

The US is reevaluating data protection policies amid concerns about Chinese tech, with a focus on AI risks. Recent actions by President Biden aim to limit the flow of sensitive data abroad to prevent espionage and blackmail.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 07:35 IST
Cybercrime
Washington is tightening data protection measures to counter risks from Chinese tech and AI capabilities. (unsplash)
Cybercrime
Washington is tightening data protection measures to counter risks from Chinese tech and AI capabilities. (unsplash)

From genomic information to internet-connected cars, the United States is rethinking its data protection policies -- with further trade curbs aimed at China in the cards -- as tech like AI brings new risks.

In the past week alone, President Joe Biden took steps expanding Washington's national security toolkit, sounding the alarm on possible risks from Chinese vehicles and tech, a day after issuing an order to limit the flow of sensitive personal data abroad.

The fear is that such data can be used to track citizens, including those with sensitive jobs, or train artificial intelligence models.

The use of sensitive data to develop AI could allow adversaries to use the tech to target US individuals for espionage or blackmail, such as by recognizing patterns across datasets to identify people whose government links would be otherwise obscured.

Washington has started to recognize the "strategic and national security value of data," said Lindsay Gorman, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

She noted that the Commerce Department's investigation into risks from Chinese tech in connected vehicles is "a long-overdue look into the application layer of the future internet."

"We should expect further investigations into the data produced across the internet of things," she said.

- 'Recalibration' -

The moves signal "broader concerns about national security risks emanating from unfettered free access to data," said Emily Benson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Until now, Chinese firms could legally buy US data in bulk, noted Martin Chorzempa, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

This creates an "imbalance," he said, adding that the latest order closes a "loophole."

Washington has tried using national security grounds to limit foreign firms' ability to buy US companies and access US data -- but businesses could still acquire the information.

A Duke University study published in November found that it is not tough to get sensitive data about active-duty military members, with information available via data brokers for as low as 12 cents per record.

"Overall what we do see is the recalibration of the United States' approach," which has traditionally leaned towards free dataflows, said Benson, director of CSIS's project on trade and technology.

"That era seems to be behind us," she told AFP.

- Game-changing tech -

 

The approach to data comes as Washington mounts a broader push to power economic growth and maintain a US lead in tech competition with China -- while putting up national security guardrails.

A key factor is AI, which can quickly analyze and manipulate bulk data in carrying out espionage or cyber operations.

"A part of this is a foundational security approach to reining in certain high-risk AI capabilities," Benson said.

Concurrently, Washington's need to stay ahead in AI has spurred other federal policies such as the CHIPS Act, which pours $39 billion into manufacturing incentives.

On Monday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said AI has been a "game-changer" in demand for advanced chips, adding that the US can eventually house the entire supply chain for producing such semiconductors.

Most global semiconductor manufacturing capacity is currently in China and East Asia, according to the US Semiconductor Industry Association.

- Catch up? -

"China has been very proactive at building out its own data protection and data security regime," said Chorzempa.

"One element of that is restrictions on what data can be transferred cross-border," he added, noting that foreign companies would not necessarily be able to get data from China on its citizens.

US moves represent it coming more aligned with data governance regimes of its close partners, Benson of CSIS said.

The European Union has strict data protection laws including its 2018 General Data Protection Regulation, and rules covering the flow of bulk commercial data between devices.

Japan has been pushing for the flow of data while ensuring trust in privacy and security as well.

"It'll be interesting to see to what degree (US action) actually facilitates greater convergence among regimes, or whether we're into unchartered territory when it comes to digital governance," said Benson.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 07:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets