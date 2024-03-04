 Motorola ties up with Formula 1 for its first AI phone, the X50 Ultra; may rival Samsung Galaxy S24 | Mobile News

Moto teases its design and AI features and says Motorola X50 Ultra launch will happen soon. It is touted to rival Samsung Galaxy S24.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 09:40 IST
Motorola X50 Ultra
Motorola has started to tease its upcoming X50 series along with its first “Ultra” device with speculated AI features. The Motorola X50 Ultra is slated to launch in China first, and it may also hit the global market just like the Moto X40 series. The company has started to tease the AI phone on the online platform, giving us a glimpse of what is to be showcased at the official launch event. Additionally, it is reported that Moto X50 Ultra AI features would be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Moto X50 Ultra

According to a Weibo post, Motorola showed a glimpse of the Moto X50 Ultra and their Formula 1 partnership, hinting that the design might be influenced by racing events. Motorola also highlighted "AI Mobile Phone" in the post. Therefore, the upcoming Motorola device will have the first “Ultra” variant with AI features. It is also speculated that the Moto X50 Ultra may get Galaxy S24-like generative AI features. However, the smartphone will be first launched in China and then make a global launch. As of now, the launch date is not revealed by the company but some reports claim that the Moto X50 Ultra will be announced in April.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moto X50 Ultra's teaser video shows a faux leather finish with a rectangular camera module. In terms of its specification, GSMArena reported that the Moto X50 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery which may support 125W fast charging. For AI features and performance, the smartphone may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset or the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. Considering the speculated specs and generative AI features, the smartphone is expected to launch in the premium market. Additionally, if the smartphone launches in India, it may be rebranded as the Motorola Edge 50 series. The global version may also receive some changes in terms of specs and features.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 09:40 IST
