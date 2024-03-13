 Apollo group asteroid predicted to pass Earth within just 3.2 mn km today, reveals NASA | Tech News
Home Tech News Apollo group asteroid predicted to pass Earth within just 3.2 mn km today, reveals NASA

Apollo group asteroid predicted to pass Earth within just 3.2 mn km today, reveals NASA

NASA has revealed that an Apollo group asteroid has been tracked and it is expected to pass Earth within just 3.2 million kilometers today, March 13. Check its speed, size and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 11:09 IST
Icon
NASA reveals 5 asteroids set to come near Earth; Check speed, size and more
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2024 EA2: NASA says asteroid 2024 EA2 will pass by Earth by a close margin on March 10, 2024. The asteroid is nearly 36 feet wide and it is moving at the speed of 39630 kilometers per hour. It is expected to come as close as 1.2 million kilometres to the Earth. (NASA)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2024 EE2: This asteroid is expected to fly past Earth on March 10, 2024, with an approximate distance of 5.3 million kilometres. Asteroid 2024 2024 EE2 is 120 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 67291 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2024 DA1: The next space rock is the Asteroid 2024 DA1. It is said to be 150 feet wide and it is speculated to come close to Earth on March 11, 2024. Currently, the asteroid is moving at a speed of 35802 kilometres per hour and it will pass Earth at 3.6 million kilometres.  (Pixels)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2024 EG2: NASA says asteroid 2024 EG2 is 76 feet wide and it will fly past Earth on March 12, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a relative speed of 70509 kilometres per hour. The asteroid EG2 is said to come as close as 6.4 million kilometers to Earth.  (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2015 FM34: The last asteroid on NASA's list is Asteroid 2015 FM34, which is estimated to be 350 feet wide. The asteroid is travelling at 39837 kilometres per hour and will have a near encounter with Earth on March 12, 2024. It will come as close as7.4 million kilometres to Earth. (Pixabay)
asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2024 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, says NASA. (Pixabay)

Yesterday, as many as two asteroids passed Earth by a close margin. Both these space rocks were designated as Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs). Despite their close approaches, these asteroids were predicted not to impact Earth and that is what happened as they flew by harmlessly. But how are these asteroids monitored in the first place? NASA says as soon as its telescopes track a new NEA, the asteroid's observed positions in the sky are tracked by astronomers and reported to the Minor Planet Center. Then, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) determines its most likely orbit around the Sun by studying the data. Using this technique, NASA has shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, March 13.

Also Read: What are asteroids and how ESA is tracking them

Asteroid 2024 EL1

The asteroid that is set pass Earth today has been designated Asteroid 2024 EL1 by NASA CNEOS. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.2 million kilometers to the planet. NASA says the asteroid is travelling in its orbit around the Sun at a breakneck speed of about 28351 kilometers per hour which is faster than an Intercontinental Ballistic Missle (ICBM)!

Asteroid 2024 EL1 is just one of the two asteroids that have been predicted to pass the planet today, with the other being Asteroid 2024 EC3.

Is it dangerous?

While it will pass Earth very closely, Asteroid 2024 EL1 does not pose a danger to the planet due to its relatively small size. NASA says the asteroid is almost the size of a house, with a width of 56 feet. It is nearly the same size as the asteroid which exploded over Chelyabinsk in 2013. It damaged 7000 buildings and sent shards of glass flying across the Russian city, injuring nearly 1000 people.

Also Read: 350 feet wide to pass Earth on March 12

NASA says Asteroid 2024 EL1 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 11:09 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

gcc96a1632fbbc4632b617a
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns to Earth with Crew-7 astronauts today
12 March 2024
A sunspot could emit X-class solar flares, says NASA. Know the solar storm danger.
Solar storm warning! Sunspot AR3559 could hurl out X-class solar flares, reveals NASA
12 March 2024
Asteroid 2015 FM34 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, according to NASA.
350-foot asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Know how close it will get
12 March 2024
NASA's Juno spacecraft unveils Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a colossal storm twice Earth's size, captivates space enthusiasts.
NASA's Juno spacecraft unveils breathtaking image of Jupiter's Great Red Spot
11 March 2024
M-class solar flare could be hurled out by Sunspot 3595 and this will likley lead to a solar storm on Earth, says NASA.
Volatile Sunspot all set to spew out solar flare, trigger a solar storm, reveals NASA
11 March 2024
A G1-class geomagnetic storm could be sparked on March 9, NOAA forecasters say.
Geomagnetic storm alert issued! NOAA says solar wind could trigger solar storm on March 9
11 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets