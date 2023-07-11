Home Tech News Apple issues urgent iOS 16 security update for iPhone, iPad, Mac users, but RECALLS it!

Apple issues urgent iOS 16 security update for iPhone, iPad, Mac users, but RECALLS it!

Apple rolled out a crucial iOS 16 security update for its devices to fix a vulnerability, but it has caused problems for users, and Apple has now recalled it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 10:57 IST
In a big surprise, the new RSR update has been recalled by Apple. (Unsplash)

There's a reason for Apple users to be cautious as exploits have been found in the latest iOS 16 software on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. On Monday, the Cupertino-based tech giant released an urgent security update for these devices to fix vulnerabilities that could be exploited. Although Apple periodically releases software updates that fix bugs, bring new features, and deal with critical security issues, the problem lies with the update size and the mass rollout. This update was part of Apple's new Rapid Security Response program that is directly aimed at fixing crucial security issues on iPhones, without the hassle of downloading a full-fledged update.

Urgent update

Apple released the urgent security fix for devices running iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1. It was rolled out as a fix for a WebKit vulnerability that could allow a hacker to execute arbitrary code by tricking users into opening websites that contain malicious data.

Apple said, “Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

RSR updates are not full-fledged software packages but small patches that can be installed quickly.

While this update was expected to fix things, it has actually broken the web experience for several Apple users who are running into issues since installing it.

Apple recalls the update

As per a Macrumors report, users started reporting issues while accessing websites such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. A warning about the websites not being supported on Safari popped up after installing the Rapid Security Response update.

If you wish to know whether the new update has been installed on your device, go to your device settings and check the software version.

If the RSR update has been installed, it should read macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a), iOS 16.5.1 (a), or iPadOS 16.5.1 (a), depending on the device you have. Apple has since recalled the update and users can downgrade to the previous version to continue browsing websites.

This is not the first time that users have encountered trouble with the new Rapid Security Response update. In May, Apple rolled out the first-ever RSR update but several users reported problems installing it on their devices.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 10:56 IST
