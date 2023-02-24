    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Apple launch plans for 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, more

    Apple launch plans for 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, more

    Check out the full list of Apple launches that you can expect this year including iPhone 15, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 20:18 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    Apple launch plans for 2023
    View all Images
    Have a quick look at the most awaited Apple products in 2023. (Pexels)

    The year 2022 was a very busy one for Apple. There were a number of launches, including iPhone 14, iPad Air 5th generation, iPhone SE 3, MacBook Pro and more. 2023 is going to be busy for Apple too! From the new iPad mini, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone 15 series, to Apple Watch series, fans will get to see a number of exciting new products. Though the exact date of launch is still a secret, the previous release patterns help us know when a specific product may be rolled out. Let's have a quick look at Apple's upcoming launches.

    iPhone 15 series

    The most-awaited Apple product of 2023 is none other than the flagship iPhone 15 series. Leaks suggest that there will be a standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max-earlier it was rumoured that there will be an iPhone 15 Ultra in lieu of Pro Max, but that is no longer being talked about.

    The top-end iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to bring a huge change to the current design with curved edges, dual-front cameras, a periscope camera, a USB-C port and a new A17 chipset. Apart from this, the standard models are expected to get the Dynamic Island, updated A16 Bionic chipset, and USB-C port.

    When is it coming? Just like the previous series, the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to launch in September 2023.

    Apple Watch Series 9

    Along with the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is also expected to launch the Watch Series 9 this year. The early leaks suggest that it will come with 41mm and 45mm size with some minor improvements in specs and new sensors.

    New MacBooks

    91Mobiles reported that Apple is planning to announce 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models which will be powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Both of these models are expected to feature a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

    Another long anticipated model is the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chipsets. Not just that, Apple may also reveal a new M3-based MacBook Air later in 2023.

    New iPad

    Apple fans can expect a new iPad mini 7th Generation and a bigger iPad Pro with A15 Bionic chipset and thinner bezels. It is expected to be launched later this year

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 20:17 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new