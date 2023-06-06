Apple WWDC 2023 : iPadOS 17 release announced! Here's all you need to know

A week long event of Worldwide Developers Conference by Apple has started. Among other software and hardware announcements is one for iPad users. Apple has revealed the release date of iPadOS 17. Along with this, Apple has also unveiled iOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS and watchOS. These announcements were made during the Keynote session. The rest of the event is majorly focused around the developers. The release of iPadOS 17 was one of the biggest highlight of the Keynote session. Read on to find out the exciting features and upgrades of the iPad operating system.

Take a look at the most exciting features of iPadOS 17:

Widgets – Widgets will make the home screen much more powerful.

Customised Lock Screen – Personalise the iPad lock screen. Tap and hold to choose wallpaper options. If you choose a Live Photo they synthesise additional frames to create a slow mo effect. These seem to be influenced by the Apple Watch faces.

Live Activities – from the Lock Screen you can keep track of a food order, travel plans and a timer, for example.You can even keep track of multiple timers!

Health app – first time on iPadOS. Take advantage of larger screen. All data synced from all your devices. HealthKit comes to iPad.

PDFs – Changes to how you work with PDFs. Make them easier to work with. iPadOS can use autofil to fill our fields in a PDF – even in documents scanned with a camera.

Notes – Update to let you collaborate on PDFs. PDFs sit inside Notes and you can view the PDF and view it and flick through pages. Keep multiple PDFs in one Note. You can collaborate so any changes appear straight away.

Stage Manager – Improvements to the size of windows and more control over workspace.

FaceTime – To gain more control of camera.

“iPadOS powers our most versatile device and enables users to do so many things on iPad, and now with iPadOS 17, we deliver an experience that's even more personal and capable,” said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With interactive widgets on the Lock Screen, updates to PDFs and Notes, as well as enhancements to Messages and FaceTime, iPadOS gives users even more ways to get things done easier and faster than ever.”