Google releases Android 15 Beta 1.1- Update your smartphone to fix performance issues

Google has released the Android 15 Beta 1.1 update, addressing various bugs and improving system stability, particularly in NFC functionality.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 12:38 IST
Android 15 Beta 1.1 focuses on NFC fixes and performance enhancements. (unsplash)
Android 15 Beta 1.1 focuses on NFC fixes and performance enhancements. (unsplash)

Google has unveiled the Android 15 Beta 1.1 update, a follow-up to the previous milestone released just two weeks ago. This update aims to address various bugs reported by users, signalling Google's dedication to refining the user experience ahead of the official Android 15 release.

The new update, labelled AP31.240322.023, is accompanied by the April 2024 security patch. It is available for a wide range of supported devices, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and more. Users can choose to install the update using the factory image or opt for an over-the-air (OTA) update directly on their devices, reported 9to5google.

NFC Fixes for Enhanced Functionality

One of the major fixes included in this update focuses on addressing issues with NFC (Near Field Communication). Several users had reported problems with NFC interfering with wallet apps and other NFC-dependent system operations. Google has responded by fixing multiple NFC-related issues, ensuring smoother functionality for users who rely on this feature.

The update also addresses an issue that occasionally caused the Developer Options settings screen to crash. Additionally, Google has fixed a problem that prevented some devices from updating properly to Beta 1. These improvements aim to enhance the stability and performance of the operating system, providing a more seamless user experience.

Text Clipping Issue Resolved

Another minor yet significant fix in the update is the resolution of a text clipping issue when attempting to print. This fix ensures that text will appear correctly when users try to print documents from their devices, improving overall usability.

Automatic OTA Updates for Beta Program Participants

All devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will automatically receive the OTA update to Beta 1.1. Google has also provided factory images for those who prefer to manually install the update. Whether users choose the factory image or OTA method, the update process promises to be straightforward, allowing users to benefit from the latest bug fixes and security enhancements.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 12:38 IST
