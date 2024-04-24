4 things that Google Search head said in a meeting that every IT employee should take note to grow salary

Google Search head Prabhakar Raghavan recently led a 35-minute town hall meeting to discuss the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the tech giant. Wearing a casual hoodie with the phrase “We use Math,” Raghavan aimed to foster a relaxed atmosphere, even suggesting employees indulge in some boba tea. While the meeting was exclusively for Google employees, what Prabhakar Raghavan said applies to all IT employees who are seeking growth in their careers. At a time when both IT freshers and experienced candidates are finding it hard to get new jobs or attract higher salary packages, here are some hints to consider for career growth.

‘Things are not like they were 15-20 years ago'

Raghavan began by recognizing Google's significant growth across various sectors like search, ads, maps, and commerce over the past two decades. He highlighted the company's impressive revenue surge in the digital advertising business. However, he cautioned that sustaining this growth trajectory would be challenging. “Things are not like they were 15-20 years ago; things have changed,” Raghavan emphasised, alluding to shifts in the search industry that Google has long dominated, reported CNBC.

The Need for Agility and Adaptation

Raghavan's message, infused with sports metaphors and motivational calls, stressed the importance of agility amidst increased competition and a complex regulatory environment. While he didn't name specific competitors, he hinted at the competitive pressures from companies like Microsoft in the AI sector. He emphasised that Google's trusted reputation remains a key advantage, attracting users who seek reliable information verification.

Concrete Changes to Address Challenges

To tackle these challenges head-on, Raghavan unveiled strategic plans. He announced initiatives to establish teams closer to users in key markets like India and Brazil, aiming to better serve local user needs. Additionally, he revealed efforts aimed at accelerating project completion times within his division to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Streamlining Processes

Despite facing resource constraints due to recent cost-cutting measures, similar efforts to streamline processes and enhance efficiency are underway at Google Cloud. Raghavan's town hall message underscored the importance of adaptability, innovation, and maintaining Google's trusted brand reputation in navigating the changing realities of the tech landscape.

