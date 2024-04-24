 4 things that Google Search head said in a meeting that every IT employee should take note to grow salary | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News 4 things that Google Search head said in a meeting that every IT employee should take note to grow salary

4 things that Google Search head said in a meeting that every IT employee should take note to grow salary

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's search leader, addressed the company's evolving challenges in a recent town hall meeting. While the meeting was exclusively for Google employees, what Prabhakar Raghavan said applies to all IT employees who are seeking growth in their careers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 13:05 IST
Icon
4 things that Google Search head said in a meeting that every IT employee should take note to grow salary
Things are not like they were 15-20 years ago: Google search head Prabhakar Raghavan emphasises the importance of agility and innovation amidst industry changes. (HT_PRINT)
4 things that Google Search head said in a meeting that every IT employee should take note to grow salary
Things are not like they were 15-20 years ago: Google search head Prabhakar Raghavan emphasises the importance of agility and innovation amidst industry changes. (HT_PRINT)

Google Search head Prabhakar Raghavan recently led a 35-minute town hall meeting to discuss the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the tech giant. Wearing a casual hoodie with the phrase “We use Math,” Raghavan aimed to foster a relaxed atmosphere, even suggesting employees indulge in some boba tea. While the meeting was exclusively for Google employees, what Prabhakar Raghavan said applies to all IT employees who are seeking growth in their careers. At a time when both IT freshers and experienced candidates are finding it hard to get new jobs or attract higher salary packages, here are some hints to consider for career growth.

Also read: 6 Google Pixel smartphones get second update in April 2024 to fix problems- Know all details

‘Things are not like they were 15-20 years ago'

Raghavan began by recognizing Google's significant growth across various sectors like search, ads, maps, and commerce over the past two decades. He highlighted the company's impressive revenue surge in the digital advertising business. However, he cautioned that sustaining this growth trajectory would be challenging. “Things are not like they were 15-20 years ago; things have changed,” Raghavan emphasised, alluding to shifts in the search industry that Google has long dominated, reported CNBC.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May 2024: What will be the price in India?

The Need for Agility and Adaptation

Raghavan's message, infused with sports metaphors and motivational calls, stressed the importance of agility amidst increased competition and a complex regulatory environment. While he didn't name specific competitors, he hinted at the competitive pressures from companies like Microsoft in the AI sector. He emphasised that Google's trusted reputation remains a key advantage, attracting users who seek reliable information verification.

B0BDHX8Z63-1

Concrete Changes to Address Challenges

To tackle these challenges head-on, Raghavan unveiled strategic plans. He announced initiatives to establish teams closer to users in key markets like India and Brazil, aiming to better serve local user needs. Additionally, he revealed efforts aimed at accelerating project completion times within his division to enhance efficiency and productivity.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

Streamlining Processes

Despite facing resource constraints due to recent cost-cutting measures, similar efforts to streamline processes and enhance efficiency are underway at Google Cloud. Raghavan's town hall message underscored the importance of adaptability, innovation, and maintaining Google's trusted brand reputation in navigating the changing realities of the tech landscape.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 13:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it work 6 days a week: samsung hits ‘panic button’ after disappointing financial results how to hide your instagram online status from others ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: check plans and availability in different countries google wallet introduces 'linked passes' setting: what is it and how to use the new feature how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window uber took 5 months to understand that the name ‘swastika chandra’ has nothing to do with hitler apple now has a new problem with store pickup for online orders- all details about the scam that costs over $400,000 google to launch a new ‘anti-virus’ system for apps, reveals android 15 beta release
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Chance to get 100% bonus diamonds
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 24: Know how to win every battle with ease
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new

Best Deals For You

HP Chromebook 14a Laptop
Touch Screen Laptops: Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro to HP Chromebook 14a, check out the top 10
best headphones under 5000
Best headphones under 5000: From Sony, JBL to CrossBeats, check out the top 5 picks
Oppo Reno 10 5G
Best Oppo phones under 30000: Check out Oppo Reno 11, Oppo A17k, Oppo Reno 8- Top 10 picks
Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget.
Best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A17, Oppo A38, Oppo A58, more
best laptops for video editing
12 best laptops for video editing: Check out these top picks from ASUS, MSI, HP, Acer to Apple

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets