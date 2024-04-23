 Apple Event announced for May 7: iPad Pro 2024, New iPad Air and what more to expect | Tech News
Apple Event announced for May 7: iPad Pro 2024, New iPad Air and what more to expect

Apple will be streaming this online event on its website and Youtube channel on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 PM IST. The event is themed as "Let Loose" with focus on new iPad range and Apple Pencil.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 21:18 IST
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
Apple May 7 event: This could be a major upgrade for the iPad Pro since the M1 chip integration in 2021.
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
Apple May 7 event: This could be a major upgrade for the iPad Pro since the M1 chip integration in 2021.
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
Apple May 7 event: This could be a major upgrade for the iPad Pro since the M1 chip integration in 2021.
Apple May 7 event: This could be a major upgrade for the iPad Pro since the M1 chip integration in 2021. (Apple)

Apple has announced that it's hosting a special online event on May 7, 2024 to launch the 2024 range of iPads which will include the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Apple has officially sent media invites for the same and the event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 PM IST. The event is themed as "Let Loose" with the Apple Pencil prominently featured in the invite as well.

How to watch Apple Event on May 7, 2024 and what to expect

Apple will be streaming this online event on its website and Youtube channel. The event will also be available on the Apple TV app. For viewers in India, the event will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Reports highlight that this could be a major upgrade for the iPad Pro since the M1 chip integration in 2021. Apple may include a OLED display, a slight size increase to 13 inches for the larger model, and the much-anticipated repositioning of the front-facing camera for improved video conferencing experience. Few leak reports also suggest a new Apple Pencil and a redesigned Magic Keyboard boasting an aluminium build and a more spacious trackpad.

Apple to introduce a new form factor for the iPad

Building on the 2020 redesign that introduced a 10.9-inch display and a sleek flat-edged design, Apple is now expanding the iPad Air lineup with a larger 12.9-inch model. This will mark a departure from the single size available so far, mirroring the bifurcated display options seen in the iPad Pro range.

While the iPad Pro is rumoured to get a revamped Magic Keyboard with an aluminium design, the iPad Air will continue to support the existing Magic Keyboard. This differentiation could serve as an incentive for users considering the pricier iPad Pro model.

The 2024 iPad may get mini-LED display

The 12.9-inch iPad Air is set to feature a mini-LED display, offering superior contrast, brightness, and power efficiency compared to traditional LCD panels. This tech upgrade promises a more vibrant and energy-efficient viewing experience, distinguishing the larger iPad Air from its 10.9-inch counterpart.

iPad 2024 range may see improved cameras

Leaked schematics hint at a redesigned camera bump for the new iPad Air models. A vertically-oriented camera module could be in the works, potentially accommodating new camera features and a much-anticipated flash. This change could hint at Apple's plans to enhance the device's photography capabilities.

The upcoming iPad Air is expected to relocate its front-facing FaceTime camera from the top bezel to the landscape side. This adjustment aims to improve camera alignment when the device is used in landscape mode or paired with the Magic Keyboard.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 21:13 IST
