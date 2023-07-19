Home Tech News Apple’s latest ‘Underdogs’ video spotlights Macbook security features - lead role played by iPhone

Apple’s latest ‘Underdogs’ video spotlights Macbook security features - lead role played by iPhone

Apple has released a new video ad in its Underdogs series titled Swiped, where you get to see some important security features of Apple products like the iPhone, Macbook, and others in action.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 22:07 IST
Know all about the security features in Apple products, such as Notify When Left Behind, Find My, Family Sharing, and more. (Apple YouTube)
Know all about the security features in Apple products, such as Notify When Left Behind, Find My, Family Sharing, and more. (Apple YouTube)

Four years ago, Apple started a short film series on YouTube called ‘The Underdogs'. The series featured videos of a group of four coworkers at the workplace who used different Apple products and showcased new features. The third video in the series was released more than a year ago which was all about escaping from the office. And today, Apple released the fourth video called ‘Swiped' where Apple highlights its important security features that can protect devices like iPhone, Macbook, and more from theft and misuse.

The video begins with the four familiar faces of The Underdogs trying to prepare for a meeting. And suddenly, one of the teammate's Macbook is swiped. The rest of the video is focused on trying to locate the Macbook and making it to the meeting on time. You can watch the video here.

Throughout the video, the teammates also make use of various security features of Apple products to protect and locate the device. In fact, the video leads the viewer virtually through a step-by-step process of locating a lost Apple product. Some of the features used by the teammates are as follows.

  • Notify When Left - This feature lets you set up your iPhone so that any other Apple product will give an alert when left in an unknown location.
  • Find My - Once you set it up, you can locate a lost device or item, such as your paired AirPods, Apple Watch, or a personal item with an AirTag attached.
  • Family Sharing - With this feature, you can share your location with family members in the Find My app or the Messages app. You can also help family members locate their missing device.

While the team is able to recover their Macbook after a series of hilarious events, you may not be that lucky. So, check out these helpful tips to keep your device secure.

How to keep your Macbook secure

1. Use secure passwords: Always opt for randomized alphanumeric passwords.

2. Create passkeys.

3. Keep separate profiles for separate users for added security

4. Set your MacBook to log out the current user if the Mac has been inactive for a certain period of time.

5. Use FileVault encryption to protect sensitive information from being seen or copied.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 22:06 IST
