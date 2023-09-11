Home Tech News Asteroid 2023 RU to come very close to Earth today; NASA reveals size and speed details

Asteroid 2023 RU to come very close to Earth today; NASA reveals size and speed details

An asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 RU, is on its way towards Earth and could make its closest approach to the planet today, September 11.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 08:27 IST
5 asteroids approaching Earth today; speed, size, proximity revealed by NASA
Asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2023 RP2: As reported by NASA, asteroid 2023 is hurtling towards Earth today. This is a 41 Feet wide asteroid which makes it approximately the size of a bus. Its closest approach towards Earth will be 0.483 million Km. It was first observed on 9 September. (Pixabay)
Asteroids
2/5 Asteroid 2023 QE8:  The width of this asteroid is 170 feet and it is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on September 10. This asteroid is as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest approach to Earth will be 1.52 million Km. It is speeding towards Earth at a velocity of 52040 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroids
3/5 Asteroid 2023 QF6: This asteroid as reported by NASA is speeding towards Earth at a close distance of 2.66 million Km. It is as big as the size of an aircraft with a width of 68 Feet. It will be hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 37672 Km per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroids
4/5 Asteroid 2023 RJ: This asteroid designated as 2023 RJ will be approaching Earth today too. The width of this asteroid is 130 feet. The closest approach of this asteroid to Earth will be 5.42 million Km.  (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 RB1: Asteroid 2023 RB1 is on its way towards our planet. The closest it will get to Earth is about 5.84 Km. The width of this asteroid is 53 Feet which makes it as big as the size of a house. (Pixabay)
Asteroids
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 RU belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Due to frequent close calls with asteroids, NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technologies to track these space rocks in their orbits, and even deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops. With this advanced tech, NASA has now revealed details about an asteroid that will come close to Earth today. An asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 RU, is on its way towards Earth and could make its closest approach to the planet today, September 11.

Asteroid 2023 RU: Details of close approach

NASA has tracked this asteroid's orbit using its various satellites and space and ground-based telescopes and revealed crucial information about its oncoming approach. As per the details, Asteroid 2023 RU is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 4 million kilometers, and at a staggering speed of 72951 kilometers per hour.

It is travelling even faster than NASA's Voyager 1 probe which was launched in 1977 to study the outer solar system and interstellar space.!

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

In terms of size, NASA estimates Asteroid 2023 RU to be between 65 feet and 130 feet wide, making it as big as an aircraft! However, it isn't big enough to be classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid and is not expected to pose any threat to Earth.

Astonishingly this will be Asteroid 2023 QC5's first ever close approach to Earth. As per NASA's Small-Body Database Lookup, no other close approach has been predicted in the near future.

Weird behaviour of Dimorphos asteroid

NASA created history on September 26 last year as it conducted its first-ever planetary defense test. Named the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), it was a successful attempt to divert an oncoming potentially hazardous asteroid called Didymos from its path of collision with Earth. While the asteroid successfully diverted from its path, researchers have discovered a weird behaviour in Didymos's moonlet, Dimorphos.

According to a report by NewScientist, Jonathan Swift, a teacher at the Thacher School in California, along with his students, has discovered that Dimorphos has been slowing down in its orbit. While it was initially expected to slow down, but then revert to its original speed soon after the collision, it has kept on slowing down in the orbit around Didymos.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 08:27 IST

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets