At Microsoft Build, Satya Nadella moves company deeply into new era of AI

Microsoft Build 2023 got off to a rollicking start with CEO Satya Nadella unveiling a new era of AI for the company and explaining what it means for developers. Key news and highlights:

I. Growing the AI plugin ecosystem:

a) Microsoft will adopt the same open plugin standard that OpenAI introduced for ChatGPT, enabling interoperability across ChatGPT and the breadth of Microsoft's copilot offerings. Developers can now use one platform to build plugins that work across both consumer and business surfaces, including ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

(b)As part of this shared plugin platform, Bing is adding to its support for plugins and will be the default search experience for ChatGPT. In addition to previously announced plugins for OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha, Microsoft will also have Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin and Zillow, among many others in the Bing ecosystem.

II. Announcing new plugin capabilities within Microsoft's Copilot ecosystem:

Microsoft Copilot will be getting plugin support, providing developers the ability to extend AI-powered experiences across a variety of Microsoft apps and services. Now in limited preview, developers can use plugins to bring their data and code into Microsoft 365 Copilot, to act, and to operate – and interoperate - with other applications and system software. Additionally, Microsoft 365 Copilot will be natively integrated into Microsoft Edge.

III. New Azure AI tooling to help developers build, operationalize, and responsibly deploy AI apps

(a) Microsoft is announcing Azure AI Studio to make it simple to integrate external data sources into Azure OpenAI Service. These updates enable customers to deploy the most cutting-edge AI models using their own data accelerating time to value for AI powered applications.

(b) Microsoft is also releasing Azure AI Content Safety, a new service that helps businesses create safer online environments and communities. Models are designed to detect hate, violent, sexual, and self-harm content across languages in both images and text.

IV. Introducing Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric is a new unified platform for analytics, including data engineering, data integration, data warehousing, data science, real-time analytics, applied observability and business intelligence, all connected to a single data repository called OneLake.

V. Enhance the developer experience and boost productivity with Dev Box

Microsoft is announcing the Microsoft Dev Box will be generally available in July 2023, as well as new capabilities to the service, including new starter developer images in the Azure marketplace and a specialized developer portal to manage dev boxes and environments in Azure Deployment Environments.

IV. Windows now has its own Copilot and a new home for developers

(a)Windows Copilot will be introduced and become available in preview in the coming months. Windows Copilot builds on Bing Chat to provide personalized answers and help users act within Windows 11, like changing a setting, playing a specific playlist, or opening a relevant app.

(b) Microsoft is also announcing new ways to increase developer productivity and performance through Dev Home on Windows, including quick machine setup, connection to developer accounts and the ability to manage workflows in one central location.