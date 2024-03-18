 BIG DEAL! After OpenAI, Apple in talks with Google over licensing Gemini for AI features on iPhones | Tech News
Home Tech News BIG DEAL! After OpenAI, Apple in talks with Google over licensing Gemini for AI features on iPhones

BIG DEAL! After OpenAI, Apple in talks with Google over licensing Gemini for AI features on iPhones

iPhones could be in line to get AI upgrades as a Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is in talks with Google over licensing its AI Engine Gemini, while it has also held talks with OpenAI.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 12:17 IST
Icon
Apple Arcade updates you just must try - WHAT THE CAR?, Snake.io+ to Solitaire Stories, check them out
Apple and Google
1/5 Apple Arcade has rolled out a number of updates including enhancing the spatial experiences for Apple Vision Pro users as well as new gaming titles along with upgrades to several of its existing ones. From chilling adventures to puzzle solving, users can take advantage of the new updates. Additionally,  WHAT THE CAR? and Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition will get the major updates.  (Bloomberg)
Apple and Google
2/5 In WHAT THE CAR? New update, the Sneaky Sasquatch will be unexpectedly entering the passenger seat. This will be collaboration will be supported with new handcrafted levels, an additional campgrounds area to traverse and stealthily navigate, and new items in the level creator. On the other hand,  Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition will be getting new characters Mike and Sulley along with avatar customization items.  (Apple Arcade)
Apple and Google
3/5 Players will also encounter new updates and features to games such as the Snake.io+, Crayola Create and Play+, Solitaire Stories, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, and more Apple Arcade gaming titles. The update will include new events, storyline, rewards, characters, and more. (Snake.io+)
Apple and Google
4/5 The Apple Arcade also brings 12 new spatial gaming titles for the Vision Pro headset. The 12 games include Game Room, WHAT THE GOLF?, Cut the Rope 3, Jetpack Joyride 2, Patterned Illustrated, Wylde Flowers, stitch, Synth Riders, LEGO Builder’s Journey, Bloons TD 6+, and Super Fruit Ninja. (LEGO Builder’s Journey)
Apple and Google
5/5 The updates are said to be rolled out this week to all the games. Additionally, Apple says that it will be announcing more spatial games for the Vision Pro headset including Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and Spire Blast. (Pixabay)
Apple and Google
icon View all Images
Apple is in talks to bring Google’s Gemini to iPhones, hinting at promising AI upgrades. (REUTERS)

In an interesting turn of events, Apple is reportedly in talks with Google over the use of its Large Language Model (LLM) Gemini for powering artificial intelligence (AI) features on the iPhone. This development comes just days after the iPhone maker allegedly bought Canadian AI startup DarwinAI ahead of the reveal of iOS 18 in the summer which is reported to bring big AI features to the iPhone.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Leak Hints at Upgraded Neural Engine to Support iOS 18's AI Features

Apple in talks with Google

Speaking to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant is in ‘“active negotiations” with Google to license its AI engine Gemini as it looks to catch up in the race where its rivals such as Google and Microsoft already have several notable AI features on their respective smartphones.

Apple also reportedly held talks with OpenAI to see whether it could use its generative AI model to bring AI features to the iPhone this year.

While the terms of the deal or the branding are yet to be finalized, Bloomberg reported that any announcement of this big partnership between Apple and Google could be held until June when the iPhone maker hosts its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

iOS 18 to bring AI to iPhone

Previous reports have suggested that Apple is betting on iOS 18 to bring AI capabilities to the iPhone as it plays a game of catch-up against rivals. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already tipped it to be one of “the biggest updates” in iPhone's history as it aims to support Apple's AI push. 

Consequently, one of the biggest beneficiaries of this AI push is expected to be Siri, Apple's assistant for iPhone, and it may be powered by LLMs. But the company is not likely to stop here. Reports suggest that Apple is looking to incorporate AI into as many applications as possible including Apple Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare.

Also Read: Mark Gurman Tips iOS 18 to be the ‘Biggest' Update in iPhone's History

To handle these AI demands, the iPhone maker started building about 100 AI servers in 2023, and more could follow this year, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at a Hong Kong investment firm. It may also bring an on-device AI technology, which is being called ‘edge AI'.

Advancements in AI

This big news arrives just days after it was revealed that Apple researchers have had a breakthrough when it comes to training AI models on both text and images. A research paper on the same was published on March 14. Titled “MM1: Methods, Analysis & Insights from Multimodal LLM Pre-training”, it demonstrates how using several architectures for training data and models may help achieve state-of-the-art results across multiple benchmarks.

“We demonstrate that for large-scale multimodal pre-training using a careful mix of image-caption, interleaved image-text, and text-only data is crucial for achieving state-of-the-art few-shot results across multiple benchmarks”, the researchers said.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 12:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement
GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets