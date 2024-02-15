Apple iPhone 16 leak hints at upgraded neural engine to support iOS 18’s AI features

iPhone 16 has been rumoured to feature an upgraded neural engine that will aid it in supporting the generative AI features coming with iOS 18. Even though the launch of the iPhone 16 series is months away, many leaks have surfaced, hinting at the possible features. So far, rumours say the iPhone 16 could get bigger screens and better battery life, all of which contribute towards providing a better smartphone experience. And the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) features could take it a step further. A new report suggests that these AI features could be powered by an upgraded neural engine coming to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 leak

According to a report by the Economic Daily News, the iPhone 16 will be powered by the A18 chip that will feature an upgraded neural engine and “significantly” more cores. It will likely improve the performance of Machine Learning and AI tasks. But it is not just the iPhone 16. The report further states that the M4 chips powering the upcoming Macs might also get the same upgrade.

Also Read: Apple to roll out AI-powered Siri at WWDC 2024

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apple has been working on developing AI features for its iPhone for some time and now that its competitors such as Google and Microsoft have a dedicated suite of AI features for their flagship smartphones, the iPhone maker is finally ready to roll them out. In an earnings call last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the company's investments in AI, saying that it was devoting a “ tremendous amount of time and effort”.

What are these AI features?

The work Apple CEO referred to is likely to be iOS 18. Just a few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that iOS 18 could be the “biggest” update in iPhone history. One of the most prominent upgrades could come in the form of Siri. Morgan Stanley analysts believe that iOS 18 will have generative AI in focus, and it could bring a new Siri that is powered by LLMs.

As per the reports, Apple is also looking to incorporate AI into as many apps as possible. Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature that automatically generates slide decks. It is also looking to bolster AppleCare with generative AI.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!