 Apple iPhone 16 leak hints at upgraded neural engine to support iOS 18's AI features

The iPhone 16 series is rumoured to feature an upgraded neural engine with more cores that will support generative AI features in iOS 18.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 11:14 IST
6 rumoured upgrades coming to Apple iPhone 16: Bigger display, tetraprism lens, and more
iPhone 14 Pro
1/6 Solid-state buttons: For months, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 series would feature haptic solid-state buttons that would replace the physical volume buttons. But, the physical volume buttons are still present on the iPhones due to “manufacturing complexity, higher associated costs, and software integration issues”, according to Mark Gurman. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would get this feature. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
2/6 Bigger display: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the tech giant will be introducing even bigger iPhones next year. Young claims that Apple could go even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes. (Pixabay)
iPhone 14 Pro
3/6 Under display Face ID: While Apple has now gotten rid of the notch across its entire iPhone lineup, the Face ID module, along with the front camera is still present at the top. However, that could soon change as Apple is looking to introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It could feature an under-display Face ID sensor. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Pro
4/6 WiFi upgrade: Apple could also bring Wi-Fi 7 technology to the iPhone 16 Pro models which would transmit data in 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, and at speeds of around 40 Gbps. As per the report, this upgrade would not only result in faster networking speeds but also lower the latency and improve the reliability of the connection. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
5/6 Better camera - It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
6/6 Other upgrades: It has been reported that Apple could even go ‘port-less' next year with the iPhone 16 Ultra ditching the USB Type-C port too. Moreover, a previous report stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dubbed the iPhone 16 Ultra and have features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements. There is talk that the Ultra will be an entirely new phone over and above the previous four. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
Generative AI features could be coming to iPhone 16 with iOS 18. Check details. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

iPhone 16 has been rumoured to feature an upgraded neural engine that will aid it in supporting the generative AI features coming with iOS 18. Even though the launch of the iPhone 16 series is months away, many leaks have surfaced, hinting at the possible features. So far, rumours say the iPhone 16 could get bigger screens and better battery life, all of which contribute towards providing a better smartphone experience. And the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) features could take it a step further. A new report suggests that these AI features could be powered by an upgraded neural engine coming to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 leak

According to a report by the Economic Daily News, the iPhone 16 will be powered by the A18 chip that will feature an upgraded neural engine and “significantly” more cores. It will likely improve the performance of Machine Learning and AI tasks. But it is not just the iPhone 16. The report further states that the M4 chips powering the upcoming Macs might also get the same upgrade.

Also Read: Apple to roll out AI-powered Siri at WWDC 2024

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple has been working on developing AI features for its iPhone for some time and now that its competitors such as Google and Microsoft have a dedicated suite of AI features for their flagship smartphones, the iPhone maker is finally ready to roll them out. In an earnings call last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the company's investments in AI, saying that it was devoting a “ tremendous amount of time and effort”.

What are these AI features?

The work Apple CEO referred to is likely to be iOS 18. Just a few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that iOS 18 could be the “biggest” update in iPhone history. One of the most prominent upgrades could come in the form of Siri. Morgan Stanley analysts believe that iOS 18 will have generative AI in focus, and it could bring a new Siri that is powered by LLMs.

As per the reports, Apple is also looking to incorporate AI into as many apps as possible. Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature that automatically generates slide decks. It is also looking to bolster AppleCare with generative AI.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 10:53 IST
