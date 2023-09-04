Home Tech News BMW Unwraps Next-Generation EV to Take on Tesla, China’s BYD

BMW Unwraps Next-Generation EV to Take on Tesla, China’s BYD

BMW AG presented the first prototype of its future electric-vehicle lineup, ringing in a new stage in the fight to catch up to Tesla Inc. and defend sales in its most important market China.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 07:16 IST
BMW
The Vision Neue Klasse concept car, on display at next week’s IAA show in Munich, shows off BMW’s dedicated EV underpinnings due in 2025. (Bloomberg)
BMW
The Vision Neue Klasse concept car, on display at next week’s IAA show in Munich, shows off BMW’s dedicated EV underpinnings due in 2025. (Bloomberg)

BMW AG presented the first prototype of its future electric-vehicle lineup, ringing in a new stage in the fight to catch up to Tesla Inc. and defend sales in its most important market China.

The Vision Neue Klasse concept car, on display at next week's IAA show in Munich, shows off BMW's dedicated EV underpinnings due in 2025 — around the time Mercedes-Benz Group AG is introducing its new battery-powered models. Software issues have delayed similar architectures from Volkswagen AG, pushing back key Porsche and Audi vehicles.

With the sleek coupe, BMW is veering away from a decades-old tradition of advertising mainly the performance of its ‘ultimate driving machines.' Instead, it's touting a digital display projected onto the entire width of the windscreen as well as software that can process voice commands and hand gestures. The move is a nod to customers in China, who are increasingly going for homegrown brands such as BYD Co. and Nio Inc. that have been better at building EVs with gadgets geared to local tastes.

The Neue Klasse “sets our course for the next decades,” Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said.

BMW, Mercedes and Audi long dominated sales of premium combustion-engine cars in China, but have been caught on the back foot by the country's rapid shift to electric vehicles.

BYD this year dethroned VW as China's top-selling automaker, and Mercedes slashed prices for its flagship electric sedan there late last year after disappointing sales. Electric cars and plug-in hybrids are expected to make up 90% of the world's biggest auto market around the end of this decade, adding urgency for Western premium brands to accelerate their offerings. A price war in China started by Tesla has also upped the pressure.

BMW is growing in China, especially on electric cars, and the carmaker isn't affected by the price war because of its positioning in the premium segment, Zipse told reporters on Saturday in Munich. The Neue Klasse, he added, will be even more profitable than the company's current lineup of battery-powered cars.

BMW's top-end Neue Klasse models will have a range of as much as 800 kilometers (497 miles) and charge from 10% to 80% in under half an hour, numbers that likely won't make them best in class. Last year, an electric prototype from Mercedes drove more than 1,000 kilometers on a single charge.

But BMW still ranks second in China when it comes to tech features in its cars, according to a recent consumer survey by consultancy AlixPartners. BMW came in behind Geely's Zeekr but ahead of Xpeng, Tesla and VW.

Despite the new focus on digital features, BMW won't entirely throw its brand traditions overboard. While most EVs these days offer swift acceleration, the Neue Klasse will be more fun to drive at higher speeds than many competitors, according to Zipse.

“We still believe that we can make a difference in the dynamics of the drivetrain,” the CEO said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 07:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets