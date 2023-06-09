Home Tech News BYJU'S inducts generative AI for guiding students; says it won't replace teachers

BYJU'S inducts generative AI for guiding students; says it won't replace teachers

BYJU'S inducts generative AI for guiding students; says it won't replace teachers

By:PTI
Jun 09 2023, 16:12 IST
BYJU's co-founder Divya Gokulnath told PTI that implementation of AI is not meant to replace teachers but to generate efficiency in the organisation and help teachers focus on better placed tasks. (Bloomberg)
Edtech major BYJU's on Wednesday said it has introduced generative artificial intelligence in its learning modules with an avowal that the technology will not replace teachers.

The company has introduced a new suite of three AI models under BYJU's WIZ suite -- BADRI, Math GPT, and TeacherGPT -- to understand students' learning patterns and develop methodology on its own that will help them learn better.

BYJU's co-founder Divya Gokulnath told PTI that implementation of AI is not meant to replace teachers but to generate efficiency in the organisation and help teachers focus on better placed tasks.

She said that videos have been used in the learning system but they have not replaced teachers.

"No AI could replace what we did as teachers do in that video. No AI can replace what we as teachers do in live classes and BYJU's tuition centres but AI can enable us as teachers to have clearer feedback on our students' performance so that we can help them become better learners," Gokulnath said.

She said the efficiency that will come into the system due to the AI module will have a positive impact on the company's revenue and margins and be fruitful for the entire organisation.

"It's never tech versus teachers. It is always tech and teachers. I have been enabled by technology. I've been empowered by technology. Teachers can use this to make themselves a better teacher. There is nothing that can replace the role of a teacher in the classroom. There is nothing which can replace the humaneness which they bring to the classroom which is critical for a child to become better," Gokulnath said.

BYJU's chief innovation and learning officer Dev Roy predictive AI model developed in-house BADRI will be able to assess students' learning patterns and develop prompts accordingly.

"It will make two students learn the same topic in a different manner based on their learning behaviour. It will find out whether there is a problem in understanding of the concept or the student is making silly mistakes and come out with prompts accordingly," Roy said.

The MathGPT module will employ advanced machine learning algorithms to provide accurate solutions for complex math challenges, including trigonometric proofs, and it will be able to create questions on its own for students to practice.

"We believe BYJU'S WIZ will usher in a new era of personalised learning, taking a significant leap forward in the way we educate our future generations. Its launch is a definitive event in our constant endeavour to teach students not just 'what to learn' but also 'how to learn'," Roy said.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 16:12 IST
