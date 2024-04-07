CEO Sundar Pichai tells what is important for AI chatbots to be successful amid Google Gemini criticisms

In a recent address at the 2024 Business, Government & Society Forum, Google CEO Sundar Pichai delved into the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the tech giant's products. Specifically, he addressed the critique Google faced regarding the responses of its Gemini AI chatbot. Pichai emphasised that the high expectations set by users act as a catalyst for Google's continuous efforts to enhance its products.

Responding to inquiries about Google's approach to handling such criticisms, Pichai underscored the company's commitment to incorporating a diverse array of viewpoints from its global user base, reflecting the plurality of opinions found on the internet, Times of India reported.

User-Centric Approach to Product Refinement

"We've always set a high bar for ourselves, and we embrace that standard because it drives us to improve our products and ensure accuracy. In AI, there are numerous approaches to gathering user feedback at scale and integrating it into our models, allowing for the representation of multiple perspectives rather than a singular 'correct' answer," stated Pichai.

Attributing Google's success to the trust of its users, Pichai stressed the importance of maintaining that trust to sustain the company's achievements.

"We are compelled to provide accurate responses because our success hinges on user trust. Our incentives align with the goal of progress, and we are constantly striving to achieve that," he affirmed.

Ongoing Evolution of AI Models

Acknowledging the ongoing refinement of AI models, particularly in response to the recent backlash against Gemini's responses, Pichai emphasised the need for precision, especially in interactive interfaces like chatbots.

"While refining these models presents its challenges, it's a vital aspect of our commitment to accuracy. This extends beyond Google; it's an industry-wide endeavour to ensure we're serving users effectively," Pichai noted.

In short, Pichai reiterated Google's unwavering commitment to user satisfaction and the continual improvement of its products, particularly in the dynamic field of AI technology.