 CEO Sundar Pichai tells what is important for AI chatbots to be successful amid Google Gemini criticisms | Tech News
Home Tech News CEO Sundar Pichai tells what is important for AI chatbots to be successful amid Google Gemini criticisms

CEO Sundar Pichai tells what is important for AI chatbots to be successful amid Google Gemini criticisms

Google CEO Sundar Pichai discusses the company's efforts to enhance its products, particularly its AI technologies, in response to user feedback and criticism.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 15:05 IST
Icon
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai discusses AI and product improvement strategies at a recent industry forum. (AP)
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai discusses AI and product improvement strategies at a recent industry forum. (AP)

 In a recent address at the 2024 Business, Government & Society Forum, Google CEO Sundar Pichai delved into the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the tech giant's products. Specifically, he addressed the critique Google faced regarding the responses of its Gemini AI chatbot. Pichai emphasised that the high expectations set by users act as a catalyst for Google's continuous efforts to enhance its products.

Responding to inquiries about Google's approach to handling such criticisms, Pichai underscored the company's commitment to incorporating a diverse array of viewpoints from its global user base, reflecting the plurality of opinions found on the internet, Times of India reported.

Also read: WhatsApp to introduce status notifications feature soon: Here's how it will work

User-Centric Approach to Product Refinement

"We've always set a high bar for ourselves, and we embrace that standard because it drives us to improve our products and ensure accuracy. In AI, there are numerous approaches to gathering user feedback at scale and integrating it into our models, allowing for the representation of multiple perspectives rather than a singular 'correct' answer," stated Pichai.

Attributing Google's success to the trust of its users, Pichai stressed the importance of maintaining that trust to sustain the company's achievements.

Also read: iPhone of AI: Sam Altman and former Apple chief designer Jony Ive want $1 billion for ‘revolutionary' project

"We are compelled to provide accurate responses because our success hinges on user trust. Our incentives align with the goal of progress, and we are constantly striving to achieve that," he affirmed.

Ongoing Evolution of AI Models

Acknowledging the ongoing refinement of AI models, particularly in response to the recent backlash against Gemini's responses, Pichai emphasised the need for precision, especially in interactive interfaces like chatbots.

Also read: Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts

"While refining these models presents its challenges, it's a vital aspect of our commitment to accuracy. This extends beyond Google; it's an industry-wide endeavour to ensure we're serving users effectively," Pichai noted.

In short, Pichai reiterated Google's unwavering commitment to user satisfaction and the continual improvement of its products, particularly in the dynamic field of AI technology.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 15:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon
GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 6: Grab diamonds, weapons and other rewards for free
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs
Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets