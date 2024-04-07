 WhatsApp to introduce status notifications feature soon: Here's how it will work | Tech News
Home Tech News WhatsApp to introduce status notifications feature soon: Here's how it will work

WhatsApp to introduce status notifications feature soon: Here's how it will work

WhatsApp is set to debut a new feature for status notifications, aiming to keep users informed about unseen updates. Here's a sneak peek at what's in store.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 09:01 IST
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for status notifications that will improve user experience and connectivity on the platform. (WhatsApp)

In the realm of messaging apps, WhatsApp consistently makes waves with its innovative features. Riding on the heels of news about WhatsApp's advancements in AI technology, the company is now set to elevate the status-viewing experience for users.

The latest buzz surrounds WhatsApp's forthcoming feature on Android, aimed at providing users with notifications about status updates. According to reports from WABetaInfo, this feature is currently in development and is slated to be included in an upcoming version of WhatsApp. The functionality, still in its testing phase within the Android beta version "2.24.8.13," is not yet available for widespread testing.

Improving User Engagement

Alongside this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to alert users when they are mentioned in a status update, enhancing their engagement with the platform. The primary goal behind these developments is to keep users informed about relevant activities within their network. However, what sets this feature apart is its ability to notify users about unseen status updates. 

Speculation and Anticipation

A leaked screenshot reveals a notification that reads, "You have an unseen status update from [contact name]," though the exact triggers for these notifications remain ambiguous. Speculation from WABetaInfo suggests that notifications may be prompted when users have missed status updates where they were mentioned. This serves to ensure users remain connected and updated on interactions within their WhatsApp circles.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 09:01 IST
