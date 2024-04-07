 iPhone of AI: Sam Altman and former Apple chief designer Jony Ive want $1 billion for ‘revolutionary’ project | Tech News
Home Tech News iPhone of AI: Sam Altman and former Apple chief designer Jony Ive want $1 billion for ‘revolutionary’ project

iPhone of AI: Sam Altman and former Apple chief designer Jony Ive want $1 billion for ‘revolutionary’ project

Tech titans Jony Ive and Sam Altman are teaming up to create a groundbreaking AI device, seeking a whopping $1 billion in funding to revolutionise personal technology.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 13:44 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone of AI
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone of AI
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone of AI
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone of AI
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone of AI
icon View all Images
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman seek $1 billion for revolutionary AI devices. (AFP)

 In a groundbreaking collaboration, former Apple design guru Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are spearheading efforts to birth the "iPhone of AI." Reports suggest that the duo is on the hunt for a staggering $1 billion in funding, marking a pivotal step in their quest to redefine personal technology.

According to sources cited by The Information, the yet-to-be-named startup is courting major venture capitalists, including heavyweights like Thrive Capital and Emerson Collective. This move underscores the industry's anticipation surrounding the project, hinting at its potential to disrupt the tech landscape.

Also read: Google tests bottom search bar redesign on Android, bringing material 3 elements for consistency

Details regarding the nature of the AI device remain shrouded in secrecy, with insiders hinting that it won't resemble conventional smartphones. Altman, a notable backer of the screenless Humane AI pin, is speculated to be exploring similar avenues alongside Ive, adding another layer of intrigue to their collaboration.

A Visionary Interface

Drawing inspiration from the revolutionary impact of the first iPhone, Ive and Altman are said to be focused on crafting an interface that seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence into everyday life. Their vision echoes the transformative power of touchscreens, hinting at a paradigm shift in how we interact with technology.

Also read: Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has reportedly joined discussions, proposing the involvement of Arm, the chip designer under SoftBank's umbrella. Talks of a potential new company leveraging the strengths of each party have surfaced, although no concrete agreements have been reached yet.

Talent Acquisition and Conceptualisation

For Ive, whose departure from Apple in 2019 marked the end of an era, this venture signals a bold new chapter. The prospect of competing with his former employer, particularly in the realm of AI and machine learning, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

Also read: WhatsApp to introduce status notifications feature soon: Here's how it will work

To fortify their ranks, Tang Tan, former design chief for iPhone and Apple Watch, has been recruited into Ive's fold. Tan's expertise in hardware design, honed during his tenure at Apple, will play a crucial role in shaping the aesthetics of forthcoming products, including the enigmatic AI device.

While the project is still in its nascent stages, with an emphasis on talent acquisition and conceptualisation, murmurs of home-focused devices powered by OpenAI software have begun to surface. However, the road to market readiness is a long and arduous one, suggesting that eager consumers may need to exercise patience before the fruits of Altman and Ive's labour materialise.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 13:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon
GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 6: Grab diamonds, weapons and other rewards for free
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs
Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets