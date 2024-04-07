Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts

In a quirky turn of events, Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform, has stirred a wave of laughter across the internet. Following their partnership with Sony for the swift delivery of PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim editions and controllers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru within just 10 minutes, an unexpected demand from a user caught everyone's attention, including Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

Gaming Session as a Condition for Purchase

The incident unfolded when the customer, in a light-hearted manner, approached Blinkit's customer support with a unique condition: "Bro listen... I will buy PS5 from you only on one condition." When asked to elaborate, the customer replied, “Only if the rider stays back and plays FIFA with me. I need someone to practice to beat my friends later.”

When Blinkit didn't respond immediately, the user sent multiple messages, adorned with question marks, urging a reply.

"Bro, please hesitate," Blinkit responded, sharing the exchange online, where it quickly became a topic of amusement among netizens. The Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa also joined in on the fun, responding with a face-palm emoji.

Unusual Demand Sparks Online Buzz

As the conversation sparked laughter online, users flooded the comments with witty remarks and suggestions. "Kidnapping it is," joked one user, while another pondered, “Can this be another business vertical?”

Amidst the banter, one user seriously considered the offer, expressing willingness to purchase another PS5 if the delivery person stayed to play games like Rocket League or Genshin Impact. Others echoed the sentiment, suggesting that Blinkit should consider allowing the delivery agent to join in for a game.

Addressing the broader audience, Albinder Dhindsa confirmed Blinkit's commitment to providing swift delivery services for the PlayStation 5 Slim and the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. Additionally, the platform offers the PS5 DualSense controllers for purchase.

With the PlayStation 5 Slim priced at Rs. 54990 and the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition at Rs. 44990, Blinkit continues to cater to the gaming community's demands while injecting a dose of humour into the delivery process.