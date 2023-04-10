Home Tech News China May Not Need Western Technology Much Longer

China May Not Need Western Technology Much Longer

The latest ranking of global spending on research and development has US tech companies on top and Chinese rivals on the rise.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 13:52 IST
Chinese companies are rising up the list of the world’s biggest spenders on research and development
Chinese companies are rising up the list of the world’s biggest spenders on research and development (Pixabay)
Chinese companies are rising up the list of the world’s biggest spenders on research and development
Chinese companies are rising up the list of the world’s biggest spenders on research and development (Pixabay)

Western countries have become increasingly wary of sharing technology with China, with the US and Netherlands recently imposing new restrictions on exports of semiconductors and the equipment used to make them. Meanwhile, Chinese companies are rising up the list of the world's biggest spenders on research and development — a sign that perhaps they won't need that Western technology much longer.

When I last compiled one of these lists five years ago, mobile infrastructure and device maker Huawei Investment & Holding Co. was in sixth place behind Microsoft, just as it is here, but it was the only Chinese company in the global top 25. It has been joined by TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., WeChat owner and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. and e-commerce, payments and cloud-computing purveyor Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The $14.6 billion figure for ByteDance is for 2021 and comes from a report the privately held company shared with employees last year, which the Wall Street Journal reported on in October. The Information reported on April 1 that ByteDance has told investors revenue rose 30% in 2022, so I would guess its 2022 R&D spending would rank even higher.

All the other numbers above come from publicly released financial statements, but companies have a fair amount of leeway in determining what constitutes R&D spending. Amazon.com Inc. doesn't even report it, instead including a line in its income statements for “technology and content” that is probably mostly R&D but is opaque. In 2017 and 2018, the US Securities and Exchange Commission sent a series of letters to Amazon pressing it to report R&D as other companies do but backed down after Amazon argued that “our business model encourages the simultaneous research, design, development, and maintenance of both new and existing products and services” and that separating out just the R&D would be hard to do and meaningless to its investors.

It is possible that some other privately held company is spending more on R&D than No. 25 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG's $7.5 billion, but unlikely. Huawei is employee-owned but releases an annual report, as does foundation-and-family-owned German auto-parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH, which spent $6.7 billion in 2022, good for 34th place. (Like other European and Japanese companies, it would be higher in a dollar-denominated ranking like this if the euro and yen were stronger.) Among the world's other biggest private companies, most don't seem to report their R&D spending, but most also don't fit the profile of a big R&D spender.

That profile involves being in tech, pharmaceuticals or auto manufacturing. This has been true for decades. The number of tech companies has grown, with relative newcomers Amazon, Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. now occupying the top three spots and most of the Chinese companies new to the list. But when I found a top 20 ranking from 2004, compiled by Booz Allen Hamilton from Bloomberg data, I was struck by how many familiar names it contained.

Of the companies listed here that aren't in the current top 25, all but one remain in the top 50, with Matsushita Electric successor Panasonic Holdings 61st. The combined R&D spending of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Stellantis NV, the products (with the addition of Fiat) of the 2007 DaimlerChrysler breakup, would put it in 16th place. Also, if you're wondering where semiconductor industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fits in to all this, it comes in 41st in R&D but fourth in capital spending, behind only Amazon, Samsung Electronics and Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

One thing that has changed since 2004 is how much further ahead of the pack the top spenders are. Leaving Amazon and its unique accounting aside, current No. 2 Alphabet is spending more than four times as much on R&D as No. 20 Bristol-Myers Squibb. In 2004, No. 1 Microsoft spent less than twice as much as No. 20 Merck.

Most of the top automakers are spending similar amounts on R&D, adjusted for inflation, as in 2004. The exceptions are Volkswagen AG and BMW, which are spending substantially more, and Ford Motor Co., which is spending a third less. Pharma companies are generally spending a lot more, but the most spectacular increases have been in tech, among what I guess we should start calling the MAAAM companies (others have suggested MAMAA, but they're wrong), for Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Amazon, Alphabet and Meta. With the exception of Apple, these companies' R&D spending is going toward inventing and improving not so much physical products as algorithms, artificial-intelligence systems and the like — which goes for Chinese counterparts ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba as well. In the US, most of these companies have been announcing big layoffs lately, but the effect on their R&D spending is so far barely discernible.

For the companies themselves, these huge increases in R&D spending could be of limited value. A 2020 study by accounting scholars from the University of Washington and University of Texas found that while there was once a strong relationship between R&D expenditure and future profitability, it has become much weaker since the 1990s. For national and regional economies, the evidence still points to a payoff in terms of productivity gains and growth, although it's too early to know whether this will be true for the R&D boom of the past few years. If it is, it looks as if the US and China are best positioned to benefit.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business. A former editorial director of Harvard Business Review, he has written for Time, Fortune and American Banker. He is author of “The Myth of the Rational Market.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 13:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets